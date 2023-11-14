Which QB rating's guide is the best or are they all bad?

For me -- for current handicapping, not rating people all time for whatever purpose that serves -- the rubber mostly meets the road with QBs with total TDs (both pass and run) versus total turnovers (both picks and fumbles lost, "cough, Jay Cutler").



If they're turning the ball over -- one way or another -- more than they're producing TDs (one way or another, from that specific position), I don't care about how calm and poised they are, their command of the huddle, yada, yada, yada. Or what their QB rating is by whatever rating system.



You turn the ball over, you lose games. It's pretty much as simple as that -- for the most part.



I do look at that traditional 156.3 or whatever top value QB rating as a secondary reference, just because I believe it's been around longer and there's then consistency in my notes going back over time. I never was looking for a different QB rating system in the first place, as I doubt that any of them -- although I haven't drilled down into it -- give sufficient negative impact for my taste to turnovers, including being strip-sacked constantly. E.g., IIRC, Cutler's rating at the time didn't seem to take into account that he was basically handing out footballs to any rusher within six feet or so of him. [Exceedingly slight exaggeration.]



On a particular QB, you can drill down deeper to see, e.g., if they have recurring problems with particular opponents, especially division opponents; whether they have a road-home dichotomy in their performance that's not explained by the quality of the opposition defenses faced in those games; whether they can't matriculate the ball down the field and thus have only say 4.67 YPA; and, in that same vein, whether they're making explosive 20-yard plus plays (in the air or on the ground), and so on.



But I start with, and come back to in the final analysis, whether they're producing TDs or instead TOs.



Unless and until a QB can make the right decisions timely -- in 2.5 seconds or less -- they're going to struggle, because they're going to get either strip-sacked by the rushers or baited by the DBs into making the wrong decision as the rush pressure comes down on them. And the most immediate stat where that shows up -- separate and apart from watching the games -- is in total turnovers. If those turnovers start coming down in the game logs, preferably also with the TDs going up, like with Peyton Manning -- eventually -- in his rookie year, then you know you've got something.



And in game action, I'm looking for pick-able balls, which don't show up in the stats. If only luck is keeping them from getting picked even more and their gunslinging is not producing a ton of explosive plays and TDs to somewhat balance out that turnover risk . . . .