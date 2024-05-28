Who is this loser STEVEO posting at Peeps

He’s the guy who doesn’t give shit about what you think. Never been banned from anywhere. I leave when I wanna go..



As stated at Peeps bigshot.



Ask Dell. He knows me.best. He knew it was all a ruse when I told him to stop being a product for other people i’ll buy a forum for us and you can run it and get referrals from it. No more tax problems no more teeth cleaning misses. Try to help out.







I offered to rent my 2nd house also. No more calls to maintenance no more broken air conditioner.



But I’m an FBI agent trying to entrap him



So glad I spent 40 years in normal life before entering these fucking forums.



It’s all just words on the message board. Deal with it.