Who is this loser STEVEO posting at Peeps

S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
He’s the guy who doesn’t give shit about what you think. Never been banned from anywhere. I leave when I wanna go..

As stated at Peeps bigshot.

Ask Dell. He knows me.best. He knew it was all a ruse when I told him to stop being a product for other people i’ll buy a forum for us and you can run it and get referrals from it. No more tax problems no more teeth cleaning misses. Try to help out.



I offered to rent my 2nd house also. No more calls to maintenance no more broken air conditioner.

But I’m an FBI agent trying to entrap him

So glad I spent 40 years in normal life before entering these fucking forums.

It’s all just words on the message board. Deal with it.
 
S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
Go for it.

Good luck on your walk off. Mine personally is done.

Just family business now.

Post it 1000 times to remind yourself that you could be running your own forum collecting referrals and posting everywhere else she wanted to post.

Living in a house instead of a shitty apartment for cheaper.

You’re decisions are spot on this far in life. The rest of us have enjoyed our hard work, and you are still in search of your walk off after over 25 years.

Bound to happen sometime I suppose. To me a shitty waste of a life, but to each his own.
 
S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
Lmao. You are going to be stuck in the past forever. Just like your fascination with little house on the Prairie.

I’ve moved on dude. You can keep it up.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Since you started the thread, you are welcome to continue participating, doggy. I will enjoy you slapping stevo around.
 
S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
Yes, he needs help.

Slap Stevo around on the Internet.

It doesn’t bother successful people as much as you think.

I know it’s all you got man so get that walk off.

Bye bye Dell Dummy. You got a new friend to play with. You seem so lonely in your other thread..
 
D

dogball

EOG Master
Dell Dude said:
Guilty please explain howid this escalated to a thread at EOG. I don't even check Peeps.
Click to expand...
a long time ago I noticed how triggered she gets when interacting with posters. Today, I had the temerity to say that civil war was a terrible movie. she got very sensitive little bitch.
where does she come from anyway?
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Major Wager. He was a moderator but thought he was CEO. When Russy (The Major) died and put clevfan in his will but not stevo, he went Basic Instinct.
 
D

dogball

EOG Master
Dell Dude said:
Major Wager. He was a moderator but thought he was CEO. When Russy (The Major) died and put clevfan in his will but not stevo, he went Basic Instinct.
Click to expand...
not one sngle poster came with her to peeps, must have been hated and for good reason. what an annoying turd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top