Who starts for the Crimson Tide under center?

The opening odds start here
Do you go back to Jalen Milroe, who in week 2 of the 34-24 home loss to Texas threw for 250+ yards with 2 TD and 2 picks?
Tyler Buchner, who in a monsoon was pulled in the first half after starting against USF but completed just 5 for 14 passes for 34 yards?
Or is it Ty Simpson, who went 5 for 9 for 73 yards today in relief as Bama managed to come from behind to beat the Bulls 17-3?

Alabama is 2-1 and back home next week against Mississippi State to begin SEC play.
 
I'm not sure I go back to either Milroe nor Buchner. I'd give Simpson a shot. He wasn't spectacular today but threw a nice pass to get into Bulls territory that set up the winning TD. The defense will have to repeat there efforts next week either way.
 
