Who's bitch will Trump be in prison?

Serious question, he's going to be doing some hard time, he'll need protection or else have to join a gang
 
It's actually "Whose bitch" not "Who's bitch".

Point of order, can all of Everfresh's threads automatically be moved to the Asylum?
 
i am betting he will not be in jail.. if he does go secret service will be with him all the time... do not need door dash he will get the secret service to bring him mickey D's... he will have a phone and cable since he can run while in the big house...
 
i am betting he will not be in jail.. if he does go secret service will be with him all the time... do not need door dash he will get the secret service to bring him mickey D's... he will have a phone and cable since he can run while in the big house...
He'll be in a halfway house type of setting. And breaking the rules with no respect for the law, the same as he does today and his whole life.
 
