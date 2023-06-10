Who's bitch will Trump be in prison?

Serious question, he's going to be doing some hard time,
you should have bought bitcoin winkyduckSerious question, he's going to be doing some hard time, he'll need protection or else have to join a gang
everfresh is a winkyduck ghost, factIt's actually "Whose bitch" not "Who's bitch".
Point of order, can all of Everfresh's threads automatically be moved to the Asylum?
He'll be in a halfway house type of setting. And breaking the rules with no respect for the law, the same as he does today and his whole life.i am betting he will not be in jail.. if he does go secret service will be with him all the time... do not need door dash he will get the secret service to bring him mickey D's... he will have a phone and cable since he can run while in the big house...
It's actually "Whose bitch" not "Who's bitch".
Point of order, can all of Everfresh's threads automatically be moved to the Asylum?