Why the KC Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

Tampa is going for history trying to become the only team to win a Superbowl at home. Kc likes playing on the road going 8-0 on the road this season, and 8-1 last year(superbowl considered road neutral). That's 16-1 on the road with their only loss last year to Tenn by 3 pts. In fact Mahomes is 25-1 su in his last 26 starts. Andy Reid is also great with a week off going 25-4 su. Brady will be going for history, trying to pass jordan and ruth with 7 championships. Of his 6 wins 3 are by 3pts, one by 4 vs seattle where seattle was one yd away, and another was a miracle comeback vs Atlanta down 25-3 winning in overtime by 6. Brady's teams have not scored a Td in the first quarter in all 9 superbowls. In fact Bradys teams have scored a total of 3pts in the first quarter in all 9 superbowls. This has been a great year for florida sports. Miami heat(nba) and tampa rays(mlb) made it to the finals,both losing in the role of the underdog. Tampa lighting won the stanley cup, in the role of the favorite. If you count Alabama, all championships have gone to the favorite during the pandemic. Special teams almost cost Tampa vs No, tampa catching a break when a punt return Td was called back, and No great returner Harris got injuried soon after. Excpect Hill to return punts and kickoffs for Kc. Mahomes only playoff loss came in the Afc championship game vs Brady in overtime. He not only seeks revenge for that loss, but will behind Brady 7-1 in superbowls if he losses. If your a conspiracy believer, the league would like to see Mahomes have a chance to make a run at Bradys 6 superbowls. Brady also trying to become the oldest to win a championship. If Kc plays defense like they did against the Bills, Tb has no chance. They constantly hit the mobile Josh Allen, imagine what they'll do vs Brady.