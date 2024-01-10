Wild card weekend

A lot of noise re: an alleged home/road dichotemy in terms of the Browns defense. I think that's debateable. Right Angle had a few interesting thoughts on his podcast and he basically agrees that its noise.

Why is Dallas OVER a TD favorite? Seems a bit much.

We know how much speed Miami has, but most of those guys are dealing with injuries, except Achane. Hill played all last game, but he clearly wasn't 100 pct, and we saw he had on a walking boot while footage showed his house on fire.
 
Almost Allright said:
Always noise when Miami goes north. This trip’s nugget…12 degrees in KC Saturday, Tua 6-13 in games under 70 degrees
Miami played pretty good last year in Buffalo but I thought it was around 35 degrees or so. 5 degrees or so is a whole different animal. I would look for speed guys like Hill to go under their yardage prop. Tougher to get loosened up in the bitter cold.
 
He’s used to it, playing in KC. I was thinking under on Tua passing props though.

Fading Houston and GB, going against 1st time Playoff QBs.
 
True. But no Tua in that game.
 
Valuist said:
A lot of noise re: an alleged home/road dichotemy in terms of the Browns defense. I think that's debateable. Right Angle had a few interesting thoughts on his podcast and he basically agrees that its noise.

Why is Dallas OVER a TD favorite? Seems a bit much.

We know how much speed Miami has, but most of those guys are dealing with injuries, except Achane. Hill played all last game, but he clearly wasn't 100 pct, and we saw he had on a walking boot while footage showed his house on fire.
Green Bay defense is bottom 5 , gb offense will struggle with snap count with noise.Yeah Here We Go
 
FairWarning said:
He’s used to it, playing in KC. I was thinking under on Tua passing props though.

Fading Houston and GB, going against 1st time Playoff QBs.
I heard in the past 30 years, there's only been 13 games played in temps of 10 degrees or colder. I'm not sure Hill ever played in a game that cold during his time in KC, and even if so, it was at least two years ago. I lived for 50 years in Chicago area than moved to the Bay Area for 4 years. Then to Ohio and in my first month in Ohio, there was 3 days of below zero weather. I definitely wasn't used to it, and I only had to take my dog outside for it. And yes, the Cali bred dog was not a big fan of 0 degrees.
 
Valuist said:
Me either, but I would still trust Hill to know what to expect in a game roughly that cold. I would think Tua would be practicing with gloves all week, as he’s probably using them all game.

speaking of that 10 degrees, that will be our high Sunday-Tuesday and dread it already.
 
I just heard one well known handicapper claim "overs have done very well in bitter cold games". Nonsense. Like I said earlier, we have a total of 13 games in the last 30 years so there's no way we can state bitter cold games favor scoring. Logically, the ball is hard as a brick, making it tougher to catch and kick, Also, there will be some wind (10-15) in KC. Not nearly as much as Buffalo, but not a non-factor either.
 
Valuist said:
I just heard one well known handicapper claim "overs have done very well in bitter cold games". Nonsense. Like I said earlier, we have a total of 13 games in the last 30 years so there's no way we can state bitter cold games favor scoring. Logically, the ball is hard as a brick, making it tougher to catch and kick, Also, there will be some wind (10-15) in KC. Not nearly as much as Buffalo, but not a non-factor either.
If Miami were smart, they would be in KC now and practice outside in the cold. It’s the best way to prepare for the conditions.
 
Talk of the Buffalo game getting moved to Cleveland.

Why wouldn't you just move the game to Syracuse? Or Lucas Oil? It's not gonna be a summer day here in NE Ohio.
 
Another prop that stood out is Flacco over 1.5 pass TD’s -105. They should pass all day on Houston. Heck, his pass yards over 269 is solid also.
 
Very unfortunate for many of these teams. Those clowns better not extend to an 18 game season.

We know the deal with the biggest cry babies this season but they're lucky the team their facing is literally limping into the game and the weather will be like 1 degree. It's bullshit if you ask me. It's just poor timing and very unfortunate for Miami. Can't play it either way.

Was gearing up to put some serious dough on Cleveland until Denzel Ward fucked his knee up this week and their kicker is out as well so can't play this shit fest. Outside of the opening bomb to Nico Collins, Houston and Stroud didn't really impress me.

GB + the points was my first instict but I'm not sure how anybody can bet against Dallas at home and I'm not sure GB can comeback if they get punched in the mouth early.

Obviously no Watt for Pittsburgh but Buffalo has a SHIT LOAD of injuries as well and it's supposed to be windy as hell on Sunday in Buffalo. Rudolph and Pittsburgh played in shit against Baltimore remember. They had some interesting plays up their sleeve and If I had to bet Tomlin will go to the well again multiple times. I'm not running to lay 10 or 9.5 on Buffalo even though Pittsburgh O is dreadful.

I would just proceed with caution this weekend. I really don't see any edge to be had.
 
FairWarning said:
If Miami were smart, they would be in KC now and practice outside in the cold. It’s the best way to prepare for the conditions.
Wait, what?!?
Is Miami NOT IN KC??
That’s like teams this year playing in Europe that flew in on the weekend instead of getting acclimated for the whole week. As I recall, they all got crushed.
Is it really literally true that Miami came in very late to Kansas City?
 
fish can not operate on frozen grass. but refs pathetic gave mahomes a flop roughing passer call for 7th playoff game in a row
 
