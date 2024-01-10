Wild card weekend

Very unfortunate for many of these teams. Those clowns better not extend to an 18 game season.



We know the deal with the biggest cry babies this season but they're lucky the team their facing is literally limping into the game and the weather will be like 1 degree. It's bullshit if you ask me. It's just poor timing and very unfortunate for Miami. Can't play it either way.



Was gearing up to put some serious dough on Cleveland until Denzel Ward fucked his knee up this week and their kicker is out as well so can't play this shit fest. Outside of the opening bomb to Nico Collins, Houston and Stroud didn't really impress me.



GB + the points was my first instict but I'm not sure how anybody can bet against Dallas at home and I'm not sure GB can comeback if they get punched in the mouth early.



Obviously no Watt for Pittsburgh but Buffalo has a SHIT LOAD of injuries as well and it's supposed to be windy as hell on Sunday in Buffalo. Rudolph and Pittsburgh played in shit against Baltimore remember. They had some interesting plays up their sleeve and If I had to bet Tomlin will go to the well again multiple times. I'm not running to lay 10 or 9.5 on Buffalo even though Pittsburgh O is dreadful.



I would just proceed with caution this weekend. I really don't see any edge to be had.