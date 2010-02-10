Winning Wednesday In-Show Thread Doug Kezirian

This week's guest on "Winning Wednesdays" is Doug Kezirian. The talented broadcaster is the sports director at KTNV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas.

A 2000 graduate of Brown University, Kezirian enjoys the intellectual pursuit of picking pointspread winners.

His current record in the pages of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is 41-25-1. Doug's betting specialty is the NBA.

Also on the program, EOG founder Ken Weitzner will release three basketball selections. "The Shrink" is 37-27-2 since the inception of the program last September.