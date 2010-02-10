Winning Wednesday In-Show Thread Doug Kezirian

Online Gambling: Winning Wednesdays features Doug Kezirian from Las Vegas

<!-- InstanceBeginEditable name="content" --> This week's guest on "Winning Wednesdays" is Doug Kezirian. The talented broadcaster is the sports director at KTNV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas.

A 2000 graduate of Brown University, Kezirian enjoys the intellectual pursuit of picking pointspread winners.

His current record in the pages of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is 41-25-1. Doug's betting specialty is the NBA.

Also on the program, EOG founder Ken Weitzner will release three basketball selections. "The Shrink" is 37-27-2 since the inception of the program last September.

John Kelly will host the one-hour program. Kelly's pointspread record is an impressive 15-6-1.

http://www.eog.com/winning/winning100210a.mp3
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

http://www.ktnv.com/Global/story.asp?S=5526980

Sports Director/Anchor
dkezirian@ktnv.com


As Sports Director, Doug oversees the department and anchors sportscasts during the 6pm and 11pm weekly editions of Action News. Born and raised in Los Angeles, he is thrilled to return close to family, having spent lengthy stints in the Midwest and East Coast.

Doug began his broadcasting career in Columbia, Missouri, covering Big 12 athletics, as well as professional sports in both St. Louis and Kansas City. He then advanced to the Quad Cities, which lie on the border of Iowa and Illinois. Covering the Cubs, Bears, and minor league teams, he also spent time on the anchor desk and even profiled troops for special coverage from Camp X-Ray in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After dabbling in News, Doug has resumed his true passion. He follows and covers all sports, including the ones that fail to get the proper recognition.

As a kid, Doug terrorized his four older brothers, although somehow they forgave him. He maintains very close contact with them, as well as his loving mom and other friends who reside all over the country. However, he sees them all a bit more often now, as living in Las Vegas has conspicuously transitioned Doug into a desirable housing option. Go figure.

A three-sport athlete in high school, Doug ultimately settled on water polo. He continued his schooling and athletics at Brown University in Rhode Island. Although his aquatics days and Economics courses are a distant memory, he manages to hack up a golf course and hit the gym sporadically. He also ran the Las Vegas Marathon in 2005 but vows to set more sane goals. You can also catch him on the airwaves; he regularly joins "Xtreme Disorder" (107.5 FM), ESPN Radio (1100 AM), and "Leroy's Sports Hour" (920 AM).

Whether it is reporting on local athletes, manning the sidelines of Rebels games, or tracking UFC and boxing fights ringside, Doug cherishes the opportunity to affect the lives of so many Las Vegans.
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

I too was on the wrong side of the SB...
I did have the under but that didn't cancel out the -3.5 and the ML.
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

??? for Doug

Living and Growing up in LA - which LA Sports Anchors did he look up to for guidance or say he wanted to be like? My guess is Fred Roggin and Jim Hill would be 2 names he mentions
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

disagree on going for the FG because if NO scores the Colts have time to get something back and score once again
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

--IF A RACE fan whos doug like in this weekends 500
--anyone one to watch in the winter games starting this weekend
--whos your ncaa bball national champ.
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

if jk gives out a wed night play only
who do ya like in thursdays cbb west coast board
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

hi rating cause it was still a game in the 4th qt
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

i thought today there was supposed to be a special announcement
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

too much disussion about Manning being the scapegoat.
Remember, in the 2nd qtr when Indy had 6 offensive plays.
1st series ends when Manning hits his receiver on the numbers and it is dropped and he was wide open.
2nd series Indy is trying to run out the clock.
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

Ken - BW is NOT God. Get off your knees and stop sucking off BW and be your own man
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

the closer to the game the better chance of having the winner .
lesson learned ,, wait till game day to make the play
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

count me OUT next week

i am leaving for Vegas around 8A and won't be able to make it unless we do it on the phone on my way to vegas
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

well u need fezzik and alan boston to discuss their differences
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

One of us will happy JK - one won't

<TABLE style="BORDER-BOTTOM-COLOR: gray; BORDER-RIGHT-WIDTH: 0px; BORDER-TOP-COLOR: gray; WIDTH: 90%; BORDER-COLLAPSE: collapse; BORDER-TOP-WIDTH: 0px; BORDER-BOTTOM-WIDTH: 0px; BORDER-RIGHT-COLOR: gray; BORDER-LEFT-COLOR: gray; BORDER-LEFT-WIDTH: 0px" border=0 cellSpacing=0 cellPadding=4><TBODY><TR><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=middle>
</TD><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=middle>
</TD><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; WHITE-SPACE: nowrap; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=left> NCAABK [765] Utah (Utes) PS Pk
</TD><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=middle>Straight</TD><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=middle>I</TD><TD style="BORDER-BOTTOM: 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: 1px solid; WHITE-SPACE: nowrap; BORDER-TOP: 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: 1px solid" class=AlternateTable align=middle>02/10/10 09:16 AM</TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
 
Re: Winning Wednesday In Show Thread Doug Kezirian

ODU is predicatble in Feb - and so are you Ken

ON ODU - wow - stunner of all stunners

Who do you suck up to more: ODU or BW

ODU is OVERRATED
 
