Winning Wednesday In-Show Thread Doug Kezirian

Online Gambling: Winning Wednesdays features Doug Kezirian from Las Vegas
<!-- InstanceBeginEditable name="content" --> This week's guest on "Winning Wednesdays" is Doug Kezirian. The talented broadcaster is the sports director at KTNV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas.
A 2000 graduate of Brown University, Kezirian enjoys the intellectual pursuit of picking pointspread winners.
His current record in the pages of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is 41-25-1. Doug's betting specialty is the NBA.
Also on the program, EOG founder Ken Weitzner will release three basketball selections. "The Shrink" is 37-27-2 since the inception of the program last September.
John Kelly will host the one-hour program. Kelly's pointspread record is an impressive 15-6-1.
http://www.eog.com/winning/winning100210a.mp3
