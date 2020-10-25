Wisconsin QB Mertz postive Covid test

Not sure this is widely known yet. Potrykus is lead beat writer for the badgers

Apologies for the delay in answering questions from #Badgers fans about Graham Mertz testing positive for COVID-19. Have been working on the story for much of the day but we wanted to be certain. One positive test. Has to have a second test to confirm.
 
