WK 18 Starting NE QB

So has anyone seen any reliable info as to whether NE might go to Nathan Rourke -- to see what he's got -- in the meaningless (except to bettors) WK 18 match v. NYJ?



I haven't even seen reporting of Belichick even being asked and then giving his typical BS sluff off non-responsive response.



The press is so consumed with the supposedly big story about whether Belichick and NE will be splitting the sheets in the off-season that I can't find any reporting on that very basic question of who the NE WK 18 QB will be.



You get 24/7/365 coverage with all the media these days but sometimes it's just of one freaking story. I recall listening to LV sports radio in the car one day and they were all on the same two stories about Kobe Bryant and Barry Bonds. You could literally hit the preset buttons and it would go "Bonds, Kobe, Bonds, Bonds, Kobe," all the way 'round the dial.



So anyone heard any word one way or the other?