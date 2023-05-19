What say you JK? 2023 season kicks off tonight. One of my favorite sports to bet without a doubt. Team turnover reached new hights this past offseason with most teams featuring new stars and lineups.



Liberty the short odds to win the Championship as they welcome Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot to share the court with their returning core of Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney.



Vegas will still be a powerhouse as they kept their roster in tact while adding 2x MVP Candace Parker to the mix. They also added Alysha Clark for some nice "grinder" depth.



The Chicago Sky will enter a transition period after they waved goodbye to Parker, Vandersloot, and Allie Quigley decided to take the year off. They did bring over Courtney Williams from Connecticut and Marina Mabrey from Dallas this offseason. They will feature Dana Evans and Elizabeth Williams in what will arguably be the worst front court in the WNBA this year.



A ton of player movement across all teams - I expect there won't be the greatest parity this year with the top 4-6 teams completely dominating and the bottom 4-6 teams really struggling to compete at all (what else is new).



Looking forward to tip off.