WNBA starting 25th season tomorrow, Friday, May 14th, 2021

I'll watch all four WNBA games tomorrow night and two more Saturday afternoon.



That's six games involving all 12 WNBA teams.



Great time to take inventory of the league.



The WNBA League Pass at $16.95 is a real bargain for hoop junkies.



A lot of new faces in new places this season with Candace Parker now playing for the Chicago Sky and Tina Charles making her debut in a Washington Mystics jersey.



Quickest rematch of the season arrives on Sunday when the Liberty travel to Indianapolis to play the Fever after the two teams meet Friday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Eager to see Sabrina Ionescu return to action after undergoing ankle surgery last season.



She played in only three games during her rookie year before the disappointing injury.



I think the Liberty will win by at least four points in the season opener.