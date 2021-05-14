WNBA starting 25th season tomorrow, Friday, May 16th, 2021

"WNBA 25th anniversary season preview: Who to root for, if ...
The WNBA is back for its 25th season beginning Friday, and it can be tough to decide who to get behind. Those who live in one of the league's 12 franchise cities can pick their local team, but for the rest, it's good to know a group's perks, personalities, and sometimes downsides.
You like chaos? Consistency? The underdogs? The 'role players'? Here's who to root for based on characteristics like that and what you should know about their leaders.
If you like strong post play and trash talk ... Las Vegas Aces
There is no shortage of personalities in the WNBA, but if you had to put them into categories, Liz Cambage is at the top. She quite famously took a shot at the Mystics' bigs to "get in the weight room or get out of the post" in the 2019 semifinals. And when asked during Aces media day what her favorite colorway is for the new jerseys, she popped the black one she was wearing before calling out the Sparks for “trying to jack our black.”
Cambage returns to the Aces after opting out of the 2020 season and winning an Australian Women's National Basketball League title in December. She brings the smack talk and the post play alongside reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who was left to do most of the scoring on her own in the WNBA Finals.
2020 record: 18-4. Defeated Storm on final day of regular season to clinch No. 1 seed, but lost to Storm in three games in Finals.
Key players: This lineup is wicked. Wilson will have Cambage back at center to work off of and Dearica Hamby, the two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, is back from a knee injury that sidelined her in the playoffs. No. 1 draft picks Jackie Young (2019) and Kelsey Plum (2017), who missed 2020 with an Achilles injury, both return. To add on to all of that, the Aces went and got point guard Chelsea Gray, a three-time All-Star and WNBA champion, in free agency.
Circle these games: The Aces open against the Storm on Saturday in an ABC prime-time showcase and play the Storm again on Tuesday. In early September, with playoff positioning on the line, Las Vegas will face budding rival Chicago. There's a lot going on in this rivalry, but to bring it full circle, Cambage and the Sky have gotten into it before.
BetMGM title odds: +375
