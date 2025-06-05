WNBA thread

Not sure how many on here bet it. I know there's a few who do; JK and Sports, and I'm sure others.
I only started betting it last year. One oddity I've found; it seems like very little variance in team tempo. It seems like all the teams are right around the same number of possessions, and almost all totals I project are 162-163. Anyone else notice this?
