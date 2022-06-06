Womens US Open Golf Champion 2022….Minjee Lee

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Pocketed a cool 1.8 million bucks…the runner up got 1 million….

To put this in perspective I had the pleasure of caddying in the 1975 Womens Open at Atlantic City Country Club for Donna CaponI Young…she finished in a tie for 16th place and won a cool 1750 bucks…she wrote me a check for 175….the winner that year collected a little over 8000….what a great experience for me…back then I was making six bucks a loop while caddying at my home course at Linwood Country Club….
 
Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
How did u get picked to be her caddy?
Sounds like she was a nice person?
I haven’t followed women’s golf at all, but saw highlights & was impressed with Minjee Lee & actually watched some.
LPGA has been dominated by Asians. That usually is a positive for me, but now it’s a little too much, even for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top