NO ONE can forget Jim Nantz and...............................................



Perhaps more commonly, there are those who still curse Chris Duhon for a banking in a 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer of a 2004 Final Four loss to Connecticut. Play-by-play man Jim Nantz infamously declared, “it doesn’t matter,” oblivious to the fact that millions of dollars had changed hands with the shot leading to Duke covering the 2-point spread in a 79-78 loss.