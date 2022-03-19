World Series game seven, 2 out, bottom of the ninth, World Series on the line , 2 years apart...

Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Senior Member
And Ralph Terry was the pitcher both times.
Gave up Mazerowski’s 🤬 Homerun in 1960.

Pitching a shutout in the year he led MLB in wins (1962), he gave up a 2 out double to Willie Mays. Roger Maris made a great defensive play him throw to keep the tying run on third. Then Willie McCovey hit a line drive scorcher right to Bobby Richardson.

As a very young New Yorker from Pelham I watch both of those.

Ralph Terry died today at 86.
😢

The aforementioned Willie Mays and Bobby Richardson are still alive but almost everyone else is dead.
I know Tony Kubek is still alive, but probably only a very few others
 
