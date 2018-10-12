World's richest turf race goes tonight (USA) or tomorrow (Down Under): It's The Everest!

https://www.horseracingnation.com/n...t_in_The_Everest_worlds_richest_turf_race_123

Australia A race 7

18 horse field.

about midnight Central time I think. for sure Race 7 Australia A

Royal Randwick race course

race track in Sydney. some other fantastic races with big fields.

The next winner of the world’s richest race on turf will be crowned early Saturday morning (Eastern Time) in the $13 million (AUD) (I think that about 9.5 million USD) TAB Everest at Royal Randwick racecourse. The Everest is a wide-open betting affair featuring some of the world’s best sprinters,
 
playing #1 and #10 both to win
1-5-10 exa box

1, 5,10/ 1,2,3,4,5,9,10,11 exacta

17 horse fields the #7 scratched.
 
cant believe these owners would not start i mean the purse is crazy and you are there. there is terrible track conditions listed as HEAVY 9 terrible for sure and many would not run too well
but now out of 18 we have 6 scratches.....
 
BenoitPaire2

BenoitPaire2

EOG Veteran
I’m really not a fan of Australian racing. No idea why as I don’t mind other racing circuits like France or England.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
BenoitPaire2 said:
I’m really not a fan of Australian racing. No idea why as I don’t mind other racing circuits like France or England.
Click to expand...
There was a time I looked at Australian racing...horses are raced into shape down there...I like betting horses off of layoffs so Aussie racing isn't for me
 
u would have liked the last winner then......off a long layoff and on a heavy track led wire to wire. superior effort.
 
HOW IT WORKS
Each $5 lottery ticket purchased from participating NSW AHA Hotel TAB outlets entitles the holder to entry in both The Kosciuszko Sweep and Calcutta promotions.
The Kosciuszko Sweep
There will be 12 winning tickets drawn for the Kosciuszko sweep. Each winning ticket holder will then have an entry in The Kosciuszko race and can select a NSW country trained horse to race in their entry, subject to agreeing with the horse's owners as to how they will share the prizemoney for the race. Racing NSW can assist the winning ticket holders in identifying horses for selection.
The Kosciuszko Calcutta Draw
An additional 12 winning tickets will be drawn to win the Kosciuszko Calcutta prize. Each of these winning ticket holders will receive a cash prize equal to 50% of the bid proceeds that their randomly allocated horse receives in the Kosciuszko Calcutta.
 
damn busy night. great racing at Caufield AUS 1Million race up next there race 8, in Australia and Sha TIn first of 10 starts race 1 in 10 minutes also. not sure when sleep or rest will settle in. lets see how the Everest goes
 
G

Gabe

Tilt initiator
Think 3-5-12 have longshot chances. #1 is the obvious horse but think it's worth trying to beat.
 
#1 wins it again. 8-1, an easy wire to wire repeat loves that heavy ground

wow

Super happy on that.......worth the late night..
 
