WORLDS richest Turf Race goes tonight (USA) tomorrow Down Under THE EVEREST!

HOW IT WORKS

Each $5 lottery ticket purchased from participating NSW AHA Hotel TAB outlets entitles the holder to entry in both The Kosciuszko Sweep and Calcutta promotions.

The Kosciuszko Sweep

There will be 12 winning tickets drawn for the Kosciuszko sweep. Each winning ticket holder will then have an entry in The Kosciuszko race and can select a NSW country trained horse to race in their entry, subject to agreeing with the horse's owners as to how they will share the prizemoney for the race. Racing NSW can assist the winning ticket holders in identifying horses for selection.

The Kosciuszko Calcutta Draw

An additional 12 winning tickets will be drawn to win the Kosciuszko Calcutta prize. Each of these winning ticket holders will receive a cash prize equal to 50% of the bid proceeds that their randomly allocated horse receives in the Kosciuszko Calcutta.