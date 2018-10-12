WORLDS richest Turf Race goes tonight (USA) tomorrow Down Under THE EVEREST!

trytrytry
All I do is trytrytry
https://www.horseracingnation.com/n...t_in_The_Everest_worlds_richest_turf_race_123
Australia A race 7
18 horse field.
about midnight Central time I think. for sure Race 7 Australia A
Royal Randwick race course
race track in Sydney. some other fantastic races with big fields.
The next winner of the world’s richest race on turf will be crowned early Saturday morning (Eastern Time) in the $13 million (AUD) (I think that about 9.5 million USD) TAB Everest at Royal Randwick racecourse. The Everest is a wide-open betting affair featuring some of the world’s best sprinters,
Australia A race 7
18 horse field.
about midnight Central time I think. for sure Race 7 Australia A
Royal Randwick race course
race track in Sydney. some other fantastic races with big fields.
The next winner of the world’s richest race on turf will be crowned early Saturday morning (Eastern Time) in the $13 million (AUD) (I think that about 9.5 million USD) TAB Everest at Royal Randwick racecourse. The Everest is a wide-open betting affair featuring some of the world’s best sprinters,