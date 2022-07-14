Would You Match Offer For Deandre Ayton?

Indiana has offered 4 years at 133 million....Phoenix has 48 hours to match.

This is interesting considering Phoenix coach hates his work ethic.

However, Durant wants to come to Phoenix, if they match it, I have
to believe KD is coming to Az as part of a deal.

KD in Phoenix is GSW re-visited 2022-23. No?
 
Tough call but he is a good big man when he wants to play. Work ethic is an issue but I would resign him & trade him then allow to walk with no compensation.
 
