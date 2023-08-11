WYNN Bet closing today

This was from Blueline from the other day. From Covers article :





In New Jersey, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) told Covers that the state’s rules restrict operators from voiding future or pending wagers without approval from the regulator.



“This includes situations when a sportsbook announces plans to shut down,” the DGE said in an email. “In these circumstances, DGE requires all operators to honor pending wagers, settle with customers who have pending wagers, or pay them these future/ pending wagers as winners, consistent with the regulation.”



A spokesperson for the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) referred Covers to the FOX Bet website for specifics but also noted that bettors could receive some generous treatment from the bookmaker.



“Wagers on events that occur in August will be settled in August,” the MGCB said. “Wagers on events that occur after August will be settled as winning wagers.”