XFL Season Long picks, thoughts, etc... Also Reno trip Report

After several years in Clark County, I'm moving back to Reno the day after the Super Bowl. Hopefully there will be time for more pictures and trip reports. I have been way too distracted the last few months and sports betting keeps becoming a smaller part of what I do.Anyway, William Hill is kind enough to put out lines this early, so let's get to it!402 Seattle @ DC (-7)404 L.A. @ Houston (-5)405 Tampa (-5.5) @ N.Y.408 St. Louis @ Dallas (-7)I'm going to use a KISS (keep it simple, Stupid) approach and guess that the coaches and quarterbacks are by far the most important part of the analysis. So, here are the combinations for each team.Dallas: Bob Stoops, Landry JonesDC: Pep Hamilton, Cardale JonesHouston: June Jones, Phillip WalkerL.A. Winston Moss, Luis PerezNew York: Kevin Gilbride, Matt McgloinSt. Louis: Jonathan Hayes, Jordan Ta'amuSeattle: Jim Zorn, Brandon SilversTampa Bay: Marc Trestman, Aaron MurrayWith the absence of stats (outside of a few AAFL starts), going to have to go go with instinct here.And articles like this https://athlonsports.com/ranking-xfls-quarterbacks?amp Essentially, they have the quarter backs ranked1. Landry Jones2. Cardale Jones3. Luis Perez4. Matt Mcgloin5. Jordan Ta'amu6. Aaron Murray7. Brandon Silvers8. Phil WalkerBased on that, I have to lean towards L.A. +5 and NY +5.5.I really hope this experiment lasts. I was probably the only person disappointed to see the AAFL fold, and I really hope the XFL makes it this time around.