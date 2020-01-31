XFL Season Long picks, thoughts, etc... Also Reno trip Report

After several years in Clark County, I'm moving back to Reno the day after the Super Bowl. Hopefully there will be time for more pictures and trip reports. I have been way too distracted the last few months and sports betting keeps becoming a smaller part of what I do.
Anyway, William Hill is kind enough to put out lines this early, so let's get to it!
402 Seattle @ DC (-7)
404 L.A. @ Houston (-5)
405 Tampa (-5.5) @ N.Y.
408 St. Louis @ Dallas (-7)
I'm going to use a KISS (keep it simple, Stupid) approach and guess that the coaches and quarterbacks are by far the most important part of the analysis. So, here are the combinations for each team.
Dallas: Bob Stoops, Landry Jones
DC: Pep Hamilton, Cardale Jones
Houston: June Jones, Phillip Walker
L.A. Winston Moss, Luis Perez
New York: Kevin Gilbride, Matt Mcgloin
St. Louis: Jonathan Hayes, Jordan Ta'amu
Seattle: Jim Zorn, Brandon Silvers
Tampa Bay: Marc Trestman, Aaron Murray
With the absence of stats (outside of a few AAFL starts), going to have to go go with instinct here.
And articles like this https://athlonsports.com/ranking-xfls-quarterbacks?amp
Essentially, they have the quarter backs ranked
1. Landry Jones
2. Cardale Jones
3. Luis Perez
4. Matt Mcgloin
5. Jordan Ta'amu
6. Aaron Murray
7. Brandon Silvers
8. Phil Walker
Based on that, I have to lean towards L.A. +5 and NY +5.5.
I really hope this experiment lasts. I was probably the only person disappointed to see the AAFL fold, and I really hope the XFL makes it this time around.
