Yesterday's Stronach 5 payout

Fabulous weekly offering by Stronach racetracks.

Takes place every Friday.

Only a 12% takeout.

Base wager of $1 seems like a sweet spot.

The five-race sequence is typically conducted within a one-hour window.

Fast action.
 
A $1 win parlay on yesterday's five winners paid about $125.

The Stronach 5 payout returned more than $500.

Yowza!
 
