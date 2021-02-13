Yesterday's Stronach 5 payout

Menu
Fabulous weekly offering by Stronach racetracks.
Takes place every Friday.
Only a 12% takeout.
Base wager of $1 seems like a sweet spot.
The five-race sequence is typically conducted within a one-hour window.
Fast action.
carryover if nobody hits it also. no 4 of 5
carryover if nobody hits it also. no 4 of 5
Good point, Try.
A $1 win parlay on yesterday's five winners paid about $125.
The Stronach 5 payout returned more than $500.
Yowza!
