JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
You guts witnessing this shit? Bookmaker props....
Thread starter
IWishIWasAPro
Start date
27 minutes ago
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
27 minutes ago
#1
27 minutes ago
#1
LOL
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
25 minutes ago
#2
25 minutes ago
#2
COVID-19
COVID-19 PROPS
WILL CHINA SEND AT LEAST 100 DOCTORS TO USA BEFORE JULY 4 TO HELP COMBAT COVID-19? (PER REUTERS)
Yes +728
No -1420
WILL TRUMP'S APPROVAL RATING DROP BELOW 40% BEFORE MAY 1, 2020? (PER 538)
Yes -348
No +259
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
2 minutes ago
#3
2 minutes ago
#3
Saw it, begging for action I guess. Bet the ponies if you need
