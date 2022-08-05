MIKEH75
What are your 2022 NFL division predictions???
Thought about doing a few parlays predicting the division winners.....
AFC EAST---Buffalo Bills
AFC SOUTH--Indianapolis Colts
AFC NORTH--Baltimore Ravens
AFC WEST--LA Chargers
NFC EAST--Philadelphia Eagles
NFC NORTH--Green Bay Packers
NFC SOUTH--Tampa Bay Bucs
NFC WEST--L.A. Rams
