Your 2022 NFL Division Predictions

What are your 2022 NFL division predictions???

Thought about doing a few parlays predicting the division winners.....

AFC EAST---Buffalo Bills

AFC SOUTH--Indianapolis Colts

AFC NORTH--Baltimore Ravens

AFC WEST--LA Chargers

NFC EAST--Philadelphia Eagles

NFC NORTH--Green Bay Packers

NFC SOUTH--Tampa Bay Bucs

NFC WEST--L.A. Rams
 
