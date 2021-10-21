Your favorite sports moment

Before we all became sports bettors, we were sports fans first. And I am sure that everybody here has their most favorite sports moment or result during their lifetime.

For me, I was a huge Roberto Clemente fan as a kid, and because of him, became a Pirates fan as well. My favorite sports moment during my life was when the Pirates won Game 7 of the 1971 World Series beating the Orioles 2-1 in Baltimore. Clemente, who was the MVP of that series put the Pirates ahead 1-0 with a fourth-inning home run, and Jose Pagan doubled in what proved to be the winning run in the 8th inning. Steve Blass, who two years later couldn't throw a strike to save his life, pitched a complete game 4-hitter to win it.

It was the most ecstatic I ever was while watching a game. (and I didn't even have a bet on it.) It happened 50 years ago this past Sunday.

I'd be interested in hearing what it is for other posters.
 
railbird

i started playing the neighborhood football pool when i was 7 years old. was a gambler before a fan. Id say Fluties hail mary vs miami.
 
John Kelly

i started playing the neighborhood football pool when i was 7 years old. was a gambler before a fan. Id say Fluties hail mary vs miami.
Birdie beat me to it, but I too became a dedicated gambler before I became a hardcore fan.

I was reading the latest lines in the Chicago Tribune at 13 or 14 years old.

Took a long time before I decoded those Eastern lines for Major League Baseball.

The Yankees 7 1/2-8 1/2 over the Indians was a price I did not solve until I read some gambling literature written by Huey Mahl.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Birdie beat me to it, but I too became a dedicated gambler before I became a hardcore fan.

I was reading the latest lines in the Chicago Tribune at 13 or 14 years old.

Took a long time before I decoded those Eastern lines for Major League Baseball.

The Yankees 7 1/2-8 1/2 over the Indians was a price I did not solve until I read some gambling literature written by Huey Mahl.
I was reading the Racing Form when I was 9…my late mother was a horse player….
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Another greatest sports moment for me as a kid was Johnny Callison hitting a HR off Dick Radatz in a 1964 all star game to win it…
 
