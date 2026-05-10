“Global warming” AP play

Crazy Pete
EOG Junior
- Messages
- 765
“French authorities have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation into temperature increases at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport that coincided with significant victories tied to weather bets on Polymarket, according to media reports.
The move comes as prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past couple of years, enabling users to wager real money on a variety of events, including even weather forecasts.
The Hair Dryer Scandal
The bet, which is now under scrutiny by Polymarket, used the Charles de Gaulle Airport sensor for its Paris temperature contracts.
On April 6 and April 15, the recorded temperatures appeared significantly higher than those reported by nearby stations.
According to reports, the alleged manipulated sensor spiked to 39-41°F at night, well above usual daytime highs.
Traders who bet “yes” on those exact thresholds reportedly earned between $34,000 and $37,000
Some unverified theories circulating online suggest that a heat source, such as a hair dryer or lighter, may have been used to trick the sensor.”
The move comes as prediction markets have grown in popularity over the past couple of years, enabling users to wager real money on a variety of events, including even weather forecasts.
The Hair Dryer Scandal
The bet, which is now under scrutiny by Polymarket, used the Charles de Gaulle Airport sensor for its Paris temperature contracts.
On April 6 and April 15, the recorded temperatures appeared significantly higher than those reported by nearby stations.
According to reports, the alleged manipulated sensor spiked to 39-41°F at night, well above usual daytime highs.
Traders who bet “yes” on those exact thresholds reportedly earned between $34,000 and $37,000
Some unverified theories circulating online suggest that a heat source, such as a hair dryer or lighter, may have been used to trick the sensor.”