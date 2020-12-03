‘Doomed to fail’: Why a $4 trillion bailout couldn’t revive the American economy

kane

kane

EOG master
#3
#3
mr merlin said:
No more pandemic stimulus, nothing, it's time to open everything up, take the masks off, move on.
Click to expand...
Sorry, but your orange hero failed bigly with the virus sir, so God sent us Joe Biden to fix the problem, just one drop of Biden's blood injected into someone with Covid would probably cure them
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
#4
#4
"Much of the money was issued to companies regardless of whether they were impacted by the pandemic or used it to pay employees.

The bill included $651 billion in business tax breaks that often went to companies unaffected by the pandemic and others that laid off thousands of workers. The Cheesecake Factory, for example, furloughed 41,000 people, and said it will claim a tax break worth $50 million.

Billions more went to the Federal Reserve to help stabilize markets, and those efforts enabled many companies — including Wells Fargo, AT&T and Carnival, the cruise company — to borrow at lower rates while also laying off thousands of workers.

Finally, while a complete accounting of the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program isn’t likely to be available for months or years, companies that received the money were not compelled to use it to protect paychecks — and many didn’t.

More than 210 hotel owners received PPP funds, for example, and have yet to rehire most of their staffs, according to Unite Here, the union whose members staff the properties. Among them: Omni Hotels & Resorts, a chain controlled by Texas billionaire Robert Rowling. A group of Omni properties received between $30 million and $71 million from the PPP while also furloughing workers and cutting off their health insurance coverage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top