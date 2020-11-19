“Gamblers Podcast” by The Ringer

BenoitPaire2
EOG Veteran
Great, great podcast about “Gina Fiore” (not sure if that’s her real name). @RXgamble on Twitter. It’s an hour long podcast, but worth every minute— coming from someone who usually gets bored with podcasts.
Does anyone here know her? Sounds like the Vegas regulars might. Also seemed to take advantage of any exploitable gambling she could.
https://www.theringer.com/2020/11/18/21571516/gamblers-podcast-gina-fiore-blackjack-hole-card
