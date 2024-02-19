1 NFL Draft pick?

Here’s a 2nd opinion, from a former NFL scout, I saw on Facebook.

I don’t necessarily buy into everything he says, but it did raise my eyebrow so a little bit.





I’ve (Daniel Kelly) now evaluated USC quarterback (QB) Caleb Williams in every snap he took in 2022 and 2023 and I’ve written approximately 11,850 words reflecting on him in articles.



The takeaway: Williams is too undisciplined, moody, and immature to ever realize his potential.



Yes, he is loaded with God-given raw arm strength, and elite ability to create and extend (which is the draw to him), but he’s underdeveloped in the finer points of the position. His skillset doesn’t translate well to the next level ⎯the NFL game is about quick time to throw, precise downfield ball placement, and ball security.



The only box he checks is ball security improving from 35 pass breakups (2.5 avg.) in 2022 to 15 in 2023 (1.25 avg.).



2023 went sideways

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, but it amounted to a second-round grade watching him through my ‘NFL-colored glasses.’ He tended to hold the ball too long and to lock in with receivers.



The first three games of 2023 (San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford) gave me optimism he had improved, but then ASU happened. He was excellent against Colorado but mediocre against the University of Arizona.



And then things went off the rails.



The true litmus test would be against ranked competition.



What happened?



USC faced Notre Dame, Utah, CAL, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA and dropped five out of six and Williams’ became unglued.



Concerns

1. Downward trajectory ⎯Williams regressed in 2023.



2. NFL Expectations ⎯will be crazy high. The expectations alone will cause him to be a bust.



3. Time to throw ⎯Pro Football Focus recorded Williams at 3.44 seconds in 2022 and 3.21 seconds in 2023. Williams was sacked 63 times (2022-2023). Only seven NFL QBs are over 3 seconds (NEXT GEN STATS). Bears’ QB Justin Fields was the slowest (3.23 seconds). Fields was sacked 99 times (2022-2023).



4. Glorifed system QB ⎯I did an independent study this season, Williams’ best completion percentages came throwing 44-62% short passes. His three worst games (55.9%-57.5%) were fewer short passes.



5. Not a big game QB ⎯Williams was 2-9 against ranked teams the past two seasons.



6. Fumbles ⎯ 32 fumbles in 36 games.



7. Post-game conduct ⎯refused to shake hands with Utah and refused to talk to reporters after the UCLA loss.



8. Nature ⎯Wants to get out of structure as a passer and get reckless as a runner (increased injury risk). He reverts to locking in with receivers. Additionally, he talked down about a fan calling him a “sheep,” and he does unpredictable and uncensored things ranging from painting obscenities on his fingernails to jumping into the stands and crying in his mother’s arms.



9. Inexperienced dealing with adversity ⎯According to Sports Illustrated (Nov. 28, 2023) Williams said, “I’ve never been in this situation, where I’m 7–5 and there are no playoff hopes at the end of the season. I’m dealing with it emotionally, dealing with it spiritually and physically. ”



10. Holiday Bowl ⎯USC bounced right back (same offensive line and defense) against No. 15 Louisville with QB Miller Moss who was making his first career start and he matched Williams’ USC high of six touchdown passes in a game.