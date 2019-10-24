10,000 dead Americans

We here in CA are having a hell of a time with IQ45



We have some of the toughest pollution laws on the books. Cars from out of state that come here and have to get a Smog Check frequently fail because our standards are so tough



Jackass is trying to do all he can to weaken the agreements CA Lawmakers have signed with car manufacturers. Let me repeat that again: Car Manufacturers AGREED to touch CA standards meaning they were OK with it. Because he is a vengeful mother fucker and hates CA because we treat him like the piece of shit he is - Der Fuhrer is trying to pt an end to those agreements and weaken standards. I'd love for a MAGAt to explain to me how that makes CA Better but I know they can't. BECAUSE THERE IS NO LOGICAL REASON WHY!



Vote Nov 3, 2020 as if your life depends on it. BECAUSE IT DOES! Send this Jackass back and we are as fucked as ever! If Hillary/Obama did 1% of the shitty things IQ45 has done Faux News would destroy them instead of sucking Obama's ball - like they are Der Fuhrer. IQ45 has to go by ANY means necessary. ANY! A-N-Y!