10,000 dead Americans

M

MrTop

EOG Master
#3
#3
I am sure no one will die if someone else was in office... They have been peeling back the EPA since it started. Big business oil and cars play a big part . Does not matter who is in office. Another BS article.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#6
#6
MrTop said:
I am sure no one will die if someone else was in office... They have been peeling back the EPA since it started. Big business oil and cars play a big part . Does not matter who is in office. Another BS article.
Click to expand...
Pure ignorance, Mr Top.
The graph show air quality was steadily improving for a decade up until 2017 when Trump became president. Read the Wash Post article. Check out the legitimate sources they're referencing.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#7
#7
Bigrunner said:
Pure ignorance, Mr Top.
The graph show air quality was steadily improving for a decade up until 2017 when Trump became president. Read the Wash Post article. Check out the legitimate sources they're referencing.
Click to expand...


ok nobody will die when the dems get in... how come the dems don't do anything to big oil and the car companies? same BS story both sides
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#8
#8
MrTop said:
ok nobody will die when the dems get in... how come the dems don't do anything to big oil and the car companies? same BS story both sides
Click to expand...
People die every day. But the article says air pollution is getting worse and more Americans are dying. Whats so hard to understand? Are you really that stupid.

Here's another article from National Geographic. Educate yourself on current affairs.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2017/03/how-trump-is-changing-science-environment/
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#9
#9
Bigrunner said:
People die every day. But the article says air pollution is getting worse and more Americans are dying. Whats so hard to understand? Are you really that stupid.

Here's another article from National Geographic. Educate yourself on current affairs.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2017/03/how-trump-is-changing-science-environment/
Click to expand...







i agree.......but the dems will do nothing too as soon as they get in office..... did the dems stop making gasoline cars ??? no
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Enthusiast
#10
#10
Bigrunner said:
People die every day. But the article says air pollution is getting worse and more Americans are dying. Whats so hard to understand? Are you really that stupid.

Here's another article from National Geographic. Educate yourself on current affairs.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2017/03/how-trump-is-changing-science-environment/
Click to expand...
"Are you really that stupid" Classy. That's the way to get people on your side. Or are you just beating your breast, announcing your tribe? Because the Democrats have done nothing to address the filth in LA and San Francisco, or Detroit, or Baltimore, or....etc etc.

Hey, I don't give a damn, other than to point out your hypocrisy while trying to score a few political points.

What I don't understand is why you're posting political diatribes on a gambling site.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#11
#11
MrTop said:
i agree.......but the dems will do nothing too as soon as they get in office..... did the dems stop making gasoline cars ??? no
Click to expand...
Obama did a lot. He also was a big part of Paris Climate Pact. During the Obama era every chance the RepubliCon led house or Senate attack the environment. The RepubliCons complained Obama's environmental policies and EO's were to heavily regulated. Do you know what you're talking about. RepubliCons suck for the environment!


https://www.washingtonpost.com/nati...173f74-f603-11e1-8398-0327ab83ab91_story.html
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#12
#12
hcskip said:
"Are you really that stupid" Classy. That's the way to get people on your side. Or are you just beating your breast, announcing your tribe? Because the Democrats have done nothing to address the filth in LA and San Francisco, or Detroit, or Baltimore, or....etc etc.

Hey, I don't give a damn, other than to point out your hypocrisy while trying to score a few political points.

What I don't understand is why you're posting political diatribes on a gambling site.
Click to expand...

Hey dumb, dumb! Air pollution levels reached a two decade low in 2016. Air quality declined in 2017 and 2018. What else happened in 2017 and 18. Eleven Americans were kllled in a pro immigrant synagogue by a Trumptard. That was Trumps fault! Deaths from air pollution spiked in 2017 and 18. That was Trumps fault. Facts matter Dumb, Dumb.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busi...etting-worse-data-show-more-people-are-dying/
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#13
#13
Bigrunner said:
Hey dumb, dumb! Air pollution levels reached a two decade low in 2016. Air quality declined in 2017 and 2018. What else happened in 2017 and 18. Eleven Americans were kllled in a pro immigrant synagogue by a Trumptard. That was Trumps fault! Deaths from air pollution spiked in 2017 and 18. That was Trumps fault. Facts matter Dumb, Dumb.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busi...etting-worse-data-show-more-people-are-dying/
Click to expand...

Well tell the gov of cali do fix the problem....... put out the fire.... put people to work
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Enthusiast
#14
#14
Bigrunner said:
Hey dumb, dumb! Air pollution levels reached a two decade low in 2016. Air quality declined in 2017 and 2018. What else happened in 2017 and 18. Eleven Americans were kllled in a pro immigrant synagogue by a Trumptard. That was Trumps fault! Deaths from air pollution spiked in 2017 and 18. That was Trumps fault. Facts matter Dumb, Dumb.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/busi...etting-worse-data-show-more-people-are-dying/
Click to expand...
I'm sure there are medications out there that can help you.

And what part of I DON'T GIVE A DAMN did you miss?
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#15
#15
We here in CA are having a hell of a time with IQ45

We have some of the toughest pollution laws on the books. Cars from out of state that come here and have to get a Smog Check frequently fail because our standards are so tough

Jackass is trying to do all he can to weaken the agreements CA Lawmakers have signed with car manufacturers. Let me repeat that again: Car Manufacturers AGREED to touch CA standards meaning they were OK with it. Because he is a vengeful mother fucker and hates CA because we treat him like the piece of shit he is - Der Fuhrer is trying to pt an end to those agreements and weaken standards. I'd love for a MAGAt to explain to me how that makes CA Better but I know they can't. BECAUSE THERE IS NO LOGICAL REASON WHY!

Vote Nov 3, 2020 as if your life depends on it. BECAUSE IT DOES! Send this Jackass back and we are as fucked as ever! If Hillary/Obama did 1% of the shitty things IQ45 has done Faux News would destroy them instead of sucking Obama's ball - like they are Der Fuhrer. IQ45 has to go by ANY means necessary. ANY! A-N-Y!
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#16
#16
Trump is a mother fucker piece of shit! That's French for the stupid slow white males, that no comprendo. Worse thing to happen to America ever. Worse thing for the world since maybe Hitler?
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#18
#18
hcskip said:
"Are you really that stupid" Classy. That's the way to get people on your side. Or are you just beating your breast, announcing your tribe? Because the Democrats have done nothing to address the filth in LA and San Francisco, or Detroit, or Baltimore, or....etc etc.

Hey, I don't give a damn, other than to point out your hypocrisy while trying to score a few political points.

What I don't understand is why you're posting political diatribes on a gambling site.
Click to expand...
BR just doesn’t get it. He posted this on another forum in a thread that had nothing to do with the topic. He then comes here and posts about this in Drink’s Rail thread. Now he starts this thread. Instead of polluting a bunch of threads up, why not just start this from the beginning, or post in the political forum? He’ll post this same rant all weekend.

hcskip - great point, this is a gambling forum anyway.

Since BR is starved for attention here, what are you doing today to help the crisis? Probably driving a big car, having the heat on at home high, lights all on telling us what Trump is doing wrong. Yes, Obama was very good for the environment compared to Trump.

Since you like to take shots at white men who voted Trump, may as well go after the 48-50% of white women who voted for him also. I guess they detected the Hillary BS miles away also.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#19
#19
Blaming trump for California forest fires is laughable anyway. Maybe California shouldn’t let people build in the hills for starters. If the tough EPS laws are not working, then do away with cars and come up with better mass transit. There are too many entitled out there to let that happen, not to mention the cost.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#22
#22
winkyduck said:
We here in CA are having a hell of a time with IQ45

We have some of the toughest pollution laws on the books. Cars from out of state that come here and have to get a Smog Check frequently fail because our standards are so tough

Jackass is trying to do all he can to weaken the agreements CA Lawmakers have signed with car manufacturers. Let me repeat that again: Car Manufacturers AGREED to touch CA standards meaning they were OK with it. Because he is a vengeful mother fucker and hates CA because we treat him like the piece of shit he is - Der Fuhrer is trying to pt an end to those agreements and weaken standards. I'd love for a MAGAt to explain to me how that makes CA Better but I know they can't. BECAUSE THERE IS NO LOGICAL REASON WHY!

Vote Nov 3, 2020 as if your life depends on it. BECAUSE IT DOES! Send this Jackass back and we are as fucked as ever! If Hillary/Obama did 1% of the shitty things IQ45 has done Faux News would destroy them instead of sucking Obama's ball - like they are Der Fuhrer. IQ45 has to go by ANY means necessary. ANY! A-N-Y!
Click to expand...

Its been a Nice Long Three Year Emotional Meltdown to Watch, as the Liberal Wacko Fruitcakes keep shedding tears.

None of their Scams have worked, and the Durham CRIMINAL Investigation on the Scams, is just getting started.

Once the Grand Jury gets impaneled, we will have lots of Spiders in the Web.

Trump Russia Collusion was a Hoax. Initiated by the Anti-Trumpers in Government.

Mr. Durham will find the perpetrators.

Just a matter of time before we find out, that The Government that tried the hardest to Throw the Election, was Our Own.

WATCH !
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#26
#26
cheapseats said:
Criminals now under investigation, what leftist pigeon rats out. Word is there are phones, simcards and the like that will put the likes of Comey in jail. Lock her up.
Click to expand...
Another manufactured crisis by Trump. Investigate the investigators, lol. There were already 2 investigations that proved Russian interfered with help and encouragement from Trump. Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee lead by RepubliCONs. Trump abusing the power of the Department of Justice to muddy the waters. This is simply a deflection from all the crimes he has committed and him getting impeached for those crimes.

Trump is the worst thing to happen to America.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#27
#27
cheapseats said:
Can we make that 10,001?????
Click to expand...
IF he gets to put in healthcare plan you can easily add 2 more "00" to that 10k number. He has not put forth a plan because he doesn't have one yet (even though he said he would have one in place the first 30 days in Office) and because it would be so lopsided in favor of insurance companies he and all GOP CONgresspeople who voted for it would be voted out next time they were up for re-election. FACT
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Dedicated
#28
#28
Bigrunner said:
Well over 10,000. Trump gives the green light to Erdogan and Putin to take over Kurd land. Trump loves him a genocide just like Hitler.
#TrumpGenocide

Mr. President why does everything with you lead to Putin?
Click to expand...

This post was so great that the Right Wing EOG had to bury it! JK, you can't handle the truth! Trump loves him a genocide, just like Hitler.
#TrumpGenocide
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top