JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
10 hour hearing on voter fraud.
Thread starter
raiders72001
Start date
Today at 1:17 PM
raiders72001
Today at 1:17 PM
raiders72001
Today at 1:20 PM
1:10:00 - Dominion servers contacting with the Internet and modifying the vote.
10 hours of corruption.
raiders72001
Today at 1:30 PM
If you want to figure out what happened start listening at that 1:10:00 for the software. Then you can listen to hours upon hours of eye witness testimony.
raiders72001
57 minutes ago
6:14:00 and right after that 6:19:00 really good.
Bushay
NHL Expert
#5
If you REALLY want to know who you're dealing with here, please contact this guy. He's Raider's cousin and will fill you in and keep you up to date right from the field on this park bench he is broadcasting from now.
raiders72001
1
#6
All kinds of experts showing that mathematical impossibilities occurred. Instead of listening the libs here regurgitate the fake news and post cartoons.
Heisenberg
37 minutes ago
FAKE NEWS
Heisenberg
2 minutes ago
#8
