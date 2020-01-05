Menu
$1200 on over 50 Vikings Saints
IWishIWasAPro
32 minutes ago
IWishIWasAPro
32 minutes ago
ZzyzxRoad
30 minutes ago
How many surveys did you fill out?
kane
28 minutes ago
You're on the sharp side, but late to the party, had you played this earlier in the week you would have gotten a much better number, hopefully for you it won't matter, GL
IWishIWasAPro
26 minutes ago
But who really got 47?
Somebody post a ticket.
I'll root you home, Pro.
Defensive holding on New Orleans to start the game.
Positive sign for the OVER.
Here's a better sign: Minnesota fumbles on the second play of the game.
The Saints with first and 10 on the Minnesota 37.
One giftwrap from pro owed to the zebras. Anybody keeping count?
Like all football OVERS, you need 7's not 3's.
Current score: New Orleans 3 Minnesota 0 with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
Ugh.
I know.
But it feels like both teams will move the ball today after their opening drives.
Fumble or not, Minnesota looked decent.
John Kelly said:
Like all football OVERS, you need 7's not 3's.
Click to expand...
Points are points, and early you get them any way you can.
IWishIWasAPro said:
I know.
But it feels like both teams will move the ball today after their opening drives.
Click to expand...
I agree and anticipate further urgency in the 2nd half
