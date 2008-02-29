15 YEARS AGO TODAY

Branch Davidian Siege began on this day in 1993





We may never know what REALLY happened



Four federal agents died and six Branch Davidians were killed in the Feb. 28, 1993, shootout that started the 51-day standoff



About 80 people in the compound died in the April 19, 1993, blaze that consumed the complex.The government claims the Davidians committed suicide by setting the fire and shooting themselves.



An independent investigation concluded Koresh was solely to blame.