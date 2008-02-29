15 YEARS AGO TODAY

Branch Davidian Siege began on this day in 1993


We may never know what REALLY happened

Four federal agents died and six Branch Davidians were killed in the Feb. 28, 1993, shootout that started the 51-day standoff

About 80 people in the compound died in the April 19, 1993, blaze that consumed the complex.The government claims the Davidians committed suicide by setting the fire and shooting themselves.

An independent investigation concluded Koresh was solely to blame.
 
2 days ago actually, thanks for the reminder Devil

In the 1993 World Trade Center bombing (February 26, 1993) a car bomb was detonated below Tower One of the World Trade Center in New York City. The 1,500-lb (680 kg) urea nitrate-fuel oil device was intended to knock the North Tower (Tower One) into Tower Two, bringing both towers down and killing up to 250,000 people.<sup id="_ref-SJC_1998-02-24_0" class="reference">[1]</sup><sup id="_ref-0" class="reference">[2]</sup> It failed to do so, but did kill six people and injured 1,042.
 
