Tonight in the T.. Poker room host WVU officiated a match between Brock “ big draw “ Landers and the high rolling , highly confident and fast talking poster Factsman .

Coming off a win that quickly turned into a losing night , it was no surprise The stakes escalated for Tonights match set at $750 Entry each , the highest to date for a Landers Heads up match with the winner set to walk away with $1500.



Out of the gate Factsman was down $200 and quickly battled back to reverse that and sit with a $200 lead. The hand count at the time was 22-14 The chip count was $916-$574 in Factsman favor when he baited Brock “ gotta gamble Brock “ a line typically uttered by the much maligned Landers himself.



After a quick exchange of small jabs Factsman soon went all in with $642 and $240 sitting in the kitty, Landers folded and understood Factsman is a balls out gambler, something one would expect Landers to appreciate but to his credit he didn’t take the cheese.



In chat Factsman then stated “ Brock I’m not here for a marathon”

At the time I thought it may be strategy however as it turns out Factsman was on borrowed time tonight. I believe Factsman would have been just as happy flipping a quarter best two of three to determine a winner. The high wagering Factsman showed little interest in the outcome. That being said, Factsman soon held a 1240-210 chip lead and the night appeared to be over after facts pounded landers with pocket aces for the first time.



Not so fast , Brock battled back and it was $1020 -$480 when the game was Curiously interrupted because factsMan had to put his 9 year old to bed. It was a touching moment but in fairness to his opponent and everyone else, facts probably should have allocated more time to the commitment. Perhaps he underestimated landers and Expected to walk through Him given his horrific record on rubber band sports bets.



I observed this match while preparing shrimp scampi and Cous cous that the audience would have enjoyed if it were an in person match. As a result some of the details are scattered but all authentic. Somewhere along the way Facts revealed pocket aces for the second time and captured a sizable pot. What’s clear to me is if Factsman Had time he was in a Commanding position to finish Landers off. Yet Landers hung in , maintained composure and that was not in the cards tonight.



Shortly after the break Factsman Proffered the idea of a draw despite a significant lead in hands and chips $1020/$490 58-39. It’s possible his aggressive style could have backfired but more likely given a little time he would have conquered Landers. It was a fair outcome given WVU stated Factsman wife needed him in the house and may have been put off by the hecklers observing the entertainment. Personally I think the chat is a great feature and without it these contests will lose there appeal.



Landers has demonstrated he is at least a pedestrian player with skills that surpass his historically disturbing sports betting outcomes , he can hold his own against average players and will be beaten down by stronger ones. He’s now likely to arrange matches he believes he can win , I was surprised he didn’t jump into another right away. After the brazen declaration “ take all comers “ that started the series of entertaining contests, I would expect landers to be less fastidious about his engagements.

Each participant received there $750 back and the crowd was disbursed with disappointment.