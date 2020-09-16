1924: St. Louis Cardinal Jim Bottomley drives in 12 runs in a game - and the New York writers cover it with sarcasm

1924: Jim Bottomley drives in 12 runs in a game - and the New York writers cover it with sarcasm



From stltoday.com:"Sunny Jim" Bottomley made headlines in St. Louis with his 12-RBI game on Sept. 16, 1924.The (St. Louis) Post-Dispatch gave the story all-capital-letters treatment:In the St. Louis Globe-Democrat:But Bottomley's big day actually wasn't that big of a deal outside St. Louis.. The Globe even altered that phrasing in a secondary headline: First Sacker Creates Major League Record For Runs Driven Over.. Batting average, hits, runs scored, home runs and stolen bases were listed as major categories. (underlining by me)(bolding, underlining, italicizing by me)"Sunny Jim" Bottomley loosens up before a Cardinals game in 1931. AP Photo.One might notice that sarcasm was a staple of sportswriting even in 1924:Sunny Jim Bottomley, Branch Rickey's agile first baseman, was the bright star of the hectic pastime. He drove across no less than an even dozen runs. . . . Besides getting six hits in six times at bat, including two home runs over the far-away right-field wall at Ebbets Field and breaking a major-league record of 32 years standing,. (sarcasm alert)The Cardinals today brought heavy heartache to Brooklyn, when they came over the bridge and handed the Robins a terrific trimming. Jim Bottomley was the star of the pastime . . . with six safeties out of as many chances at bat and walloped in twelve runs for his share of the afternoon..(sarcasm alert): The Cards knocked the Robins for a row of Flatbush bungalows. Bottomley's part was to achieve what is probably an all-time record by hitting in 12 runs during the afternoon. James was up six times against four Robin hurlers and hit three singles, a double and two homers..(sarcasm alert) (parenthetical notes, underlining by me)