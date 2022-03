The Tigers were listed at 10/1 to win the AL pennant in 1972, yet the ALCS price against mighty Oakland is listed as a pick 'em (-110 either way).Hmmm...Old newspapers might be the only source for this type of information.I faintly remember seeing J.J. McCarthy's line in the Chicago Tribune in the early 1970's.The old-time oddsmaker J.J. McCarthy is not to be confused with the University of Michigan quarterback of the same name.I'll bet the oddsmaker is dead and buried.