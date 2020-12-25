1K parlay today on ML favorites!

Buffalo -206

Saints -296

1k to win $987.27



Brees even without any WR's will be able to move the ball against this Vikings defense. If Trubisky did then Brees will. I'm going to be honest, Marshall might not be up for this game. So many injuries, people gone. The one NFL prospect who decided to play in this game is on Buffalo.That tells me a lot.



No spreads for me but I wouldn't blame you though.



Good luck!