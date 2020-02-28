$20 million Saudi Cup event

Of course too damn early in the morning for me to just say phuck it and go $33 across.


still a fun one

$3 WPS #3 in Race 3 LOL




1 Matmon #3 59.20 23.60 6.60



racing is on at Saudi Arabia an international Jockey format today and some great races, large fields. Tomorrow will be epic stuff but today also fun

this is a an inside early SPEED highway sort of track on dirt it seems so far early
 
also of note in this race Lisa Allpress (races down under) became first female to win a race in Saudi Arabia on the card today. she just got up too great race.

part of International jockey challenge.
 
dfish said:
out of the loop here 🤔
what is surface in Riyadh ?
Course characteristics




Left-handed, it’s a fair galloping track with long sweeping bends. This ensures the King Abdulaziz Racetrack is an extremely fair track in which horses can win from both the front and the back. There is minimal kickback.

‘It’s based on Belmont, a one-turn mile-and-a quarter. Of all the dirt tracks I’ve ridden, it’s the one I like best. The big difference is there’s not much kickback. It gives closers a better chance and, in general, I ride with only one pair of goggles.

I’ve ridden several grass horses on it, and they adapted really well. It’s a wonderful track, a proper track.’ Frankie Dettori

‘It’s one of the best dirt tracks in the world. A wonderful track and I know that the American jockeys like it very much because it really suits the American horses… It has a long straight, about 400 metres, and there is not much kickback.’ Olivier Peslier


Source: Saudi Cup website
 
