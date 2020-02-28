$20 million Saudi Cup event

dfish said: out of the loop here 🤔

what is surface in Riyadh ? Click to expand...

Course characteristics

Left-handed, it’s a fair galloping track with long sweeping bends. This ensures the King Abdulaziz Racetrack is an extremely fair track in which horses can win from both the front and the back. There is minimal kickback.‘It’s based on Belmont, a one-turn mile-and-a quarter.. The big difference is there’s not much kickback. It gives closers a better chance and, in general, I ride with only one pair of goggles.I’ve ridden several grass horses on it, and they adapted really well. It’s a wonderful track, a proper track.’‘It’s one of the best dirt tracks in the world.and I know that the American jockeys like it very much because it really suits the American horses… It has a long straight, about 400 metres, and there is not much kickback.’