20% Re-UP Bonus At Bet Jamaica - Just Mention EOG

Glaken

Glaken

1
Another Generous Gesture By Bet Jamaica


<HR style="COLOR: #2b295e" SIZE=1><!-- / icon and title --><!-- message -->Just got the word from Scotty at Bet Jamaica.....If you have an existing account at Bet Jamaica just mention EOG and you will receive a 20% re-up bonus for all qualified accounts !!


Cool
 
Last edited:
Glaken

Glaken

1
Re-load Bonuses [Top]
10% Re-up bonus on all qualified deposits via Citadel eCheck, FirePay, Neteller, Bank Wire and FedEx. 5% Re-up bonus on all qualified Express Money Transfers. {Credit Card re-loads are not eligible for re-load bonuses}. Insta Cash deposits via NETeller are not entitled to receive bonuses.

Re-load bonuses are limited to $300. Transfer fees for re-load deposits will be reimbursed only for deposits of $200 or more via Express Money Transfers. Accounts are not eligible for re-load bonuses if there have been back to back withdrawals or withdrawals have exceeded 50% of account balance.

Minimum deposit for all bonuses is $50.In this case its 20% for EOG Members and a 4x rollover.
 
Hitman26

Hitman26

EOG Veteran
I just took advantage of this special offer. I got a nice juicy 500$ bonus.





Thanks EOG and BetJM cheers
 
Glaken

Glaken

1
Ronin said:
Hitman said he got $500. Which is the right number, or is it another amount?
Click to expand...

Scotty told me $300 .... and its in the rules, maybe if you call them you can get more...need a $2500 deposit to get $500 bonus.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top