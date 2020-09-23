200,000 Corona Virus Deaths in Context

Foresthill
EOG Addicted
From electoral-vote.com:
200,000
If you believe Worldometers, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 passed 200,000 late last week. And now, the toll has surpassed 200,000 in all the major counters, with Johns Hopkins bringing up the rear on Tuesday.
Here's an updated version of our "for context" chart:
As expected, COVID-19 is set to finish 2020 as the third-leading cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease and cancer. In terms of historical events, the pandemic is not likely to catch World War II this year, but sometime next year is probable if the death toll continues at 1,000/day. At the current rate, we will hit the WW II death toll around May 2021. Even if a vaccine is approved this year, it is not likely that it will be widely deployed by (or, perhaps, until) April. Of course, WWII was four years long (for the United States, at least), while COVID-19 is set to claim 400,000 dead in about a year.
Also from electoral-vote.com:
There is no question that 378,000+ would exceed any single year of any American war, should the (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington,) latest projection come to pass. It is also the case that COVID-19 has claimed more lives than the United States' last five wars (Iraq, Afghanistan, Persian Gulf, Vietnam, and Korea) combined. (bolding, underlining, and parenthetical clarifications by me)
