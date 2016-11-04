2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

5teamparlay

5teamparlay

1
#1
#1
odds from sportsbook.com ---

Straight Wager

Republicans -110



Democrats -120 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina? November 08, 2016 12:00 EST
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#4
#4
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Trump out performed romeny in all 50 states in primary, Trump will win NC
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#5
#5
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

i thought i saw trump a dog @ 5dmies. A small one though.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#7
#7
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Heisenberg said:
You told us trump was a lock to win Virginia. When it comes to politics you don't know what you're talking about.
Click to expand...
I had Cruz winning iowa +250, Trump winning gop +1200 so I actucally do know.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#8
#8
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

I'm the teacher, you are the student.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#12
#12
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Trump is going to take a non traditional path to 270. Big Ten. Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio.

I think he gets all the traditional red states as well but the above wins him the election with or without Florida.

Even with the tradition map, down to a four team pawlay:

Florida
North Carolina
Nevada
Colorado

Fortunately, not going to need those 4. My map is an outlier. Giving Trump every state where he has a chance. But it will be close to that.

BLOWOUT
 
El Chapo

El Chapo

Banned
#13
#13
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Dell Dude said:
Trump is going to take a non traditional path to 270. Big Ten. Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio.

I think he gets all the traditional red states as well but the above wins him the election with or without Florida.

Even with the tradition map, down to a four team pawlay:

Florida
North Carolina
Nevada
Colorado

Fortunately, not going to need those 4. My map is an outlier. Giving Trump every state where he has a chance. But it will be close to that.

BLOWOUT
Click to expand...
Anybody who thinks Trump can win MI, PA, WI might as well throw in NY, CA and DC.

Trump doesn't have a prayer in ANY of those 6 that are listed.

And the other 4 states you listed NC, NV, CO, FL:

Trump has a far better chance of LOSING ALL 4, than sweeping all 4.
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
#15
#15
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

railbird said:
Im the teacher, you are the student
Click to expand...
You are many things but a teacher isn't one of them

You are:

A racist

A bigot

A pathological liar

A hypocrite

A narcissist

A wannabe tout

A miserable person with serious anger issues
 
El Chapo

El Chapo

Banned
#17
#17
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Heisenberg said:
yeah right. You said trump might consider Cruz for his VP pick. When you posted that it immediately exposed how little you understand politics.
Click to expand...
Railbird, like many of the Alt-Right whack jobs who contaminate EOG's political threads (with their ignorance of the Electoral process), doesn't have a clue how politics really works.

And anybody, no matter how clueless of a dumbass that they are, that would take
places like Infowars/Drudge/Breitbart/Etc. seriously--is beyond clueless and their opinions are worthless.

To recap:

Infowars/Drudge/Breitbart = WORTHLESS OPINIONS.

El Chapo (EOG's TRUE Political Expert) Has Spoken. :btj:
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
#19
#19
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Heisenberg said:
You are many things but a teacher isn't one of them

You are:

A racist

A bigot

A pathological liar

A hypocrite

A narcissist

A wannabe tout

A miserable person with serious anger issues
Click to expand...


a college bb guru too
 
El Chapo

El Chapo

Banned
#20
#20
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

mr merlin said:
Back on topic, Trump should win NC by a few.
Click to expand...
IF he wins it, it will be very close.

No chance he wins it by a "few".

It will probably be just a "pile on" state for Hillary.

Hillary can easily win without it. Trump can't win without it.
 
El Chapo

El Chapo

Banned
#22
#22
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Heisenberg said:
Is used to think that was true but his college hoops selections last year were garbage.
Click to expand...
True.

It was a miracle if he could squeeze out 4-3 out of 7 picks.

A lot of 2-5 and 1-6 weeks on EOG radio show picks.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#23
#23
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

El Chapo said:
IF he wins it, it will be very close.

No chance he wins it by a "few".

It will probably be just a "pile on" state for Hillary.

Hillary can easily win without it. Trump can't win without it.
Click to expand...
Let me ask you this(and a little honesty would be appreciated), do you think there is any hidden trump vote?
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
#24
#24
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

mr merlin said:
Let me ask you this(and a little honesty would be appreciated), do you think there is any hidden trump vote?
Click to expand...
Not Chapo but where is this hidden trump support myth coming from? Do trump supporters seem shy to you? Seems like almost every trump supporter is bombastically thumping their chest for all the world to see. The race is over and it has been for a long time but it seems like trump and all of his supporters are the only ones who don't realize the certain trump defeat.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#25
#25
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Heisenberg said:
Not Chapo but where is this hidden trump support myth coming from? Do trump supporters seem shy to you? Seems like almost every trump supporter is bombastically thumping their chest for all the world to see. The race is over and it has been for a long time but it seems like trump and all of his supporters are the only ones who don't realize the certain trump defeat.
Click to expand...
I'll take that as a no. In 3 days we'll know one way or another, I expect when trump does 6 or 8% better than expected, you and the media will wail about a last min shift, that is delusion imo.

I think it will be just like Brexit, lots of women and blacks dont want to admit they're voting trump for obvious reasons.
 
The Seer

The Seer

EOG Dedicated
#26
#26
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

My money is on Trump. Anyone who wonders where the hidden Trump suporters have not been looking at the homeless woman sitting on Trump's broken star get beaten up. Or they did not see other people getting up by DNC's paid thugs that get from $50 to demonstrate to $1500 if they provoke a fight at Trump rallies. Scott had to put up a Clinton sign in his yard after getting death threats.

So, if you do not want your car keyed, you do not put Trump items. Thugs in Wisc. beat up old man thinking he was leaving Trump rally.


He was wearing a badger hat. Police said he was in the wrong for "provoking" people. This is the main reason I left Wisc. I still know people there who say Trump's a lock. My books never had a good line on SC,but I thik Trump takes it.

Which Party Will Win General Election Wisconsin Electoral College Vote?
[78042] REPUBLICAN PARTY +630 (DEMOCRATIC PARTY vrs REPUBLICAN PARTY) [TABLE="width: 677"]

[TD="class: selectCell, align: left"]158.73[/TD]
[TD="class: selectCell, align: left"]1000.00[/TD]


[/TABLE]





Unhypnotizing a Clinton Supporter

Posted November 4th, 2016 @ 1:08pm in #Trump #Clinton
Today I teach you how to unhypnotize a Clinton supporter.
Keep in mind that the strongest form of persuasion is fear. Clinton’s team of persuaders has convinced her followers that Trump is dangerous. If you remove that part of her spell, Trump wins. Here’s how.
1. Trump’s Tough Talk Inspires violence: Ask Clinton supporters if they have seen the Project Veritas video of Clinton operatives talking about paying people to incite violence at Trump rallies. The people on the video have been fired, and we haven’t seen violence at Trump rallies since.
2. Temperament: Ask Clinton supporters if they have seen the video of Clinton ranting “Why aren’t I already fifty points ahead?” She looks either inebriated or deranged. Mention that the people who know Trump personally have reported that he is both smart and sane in person. Even his enemies who know him personally don’t claim he has a temperament problem. If he did, is there any chance we wouldn’t have heard about it by now?
3. Trump might insult foreign leaders into a war: Trump and Putin seem to get along fine. Netanyahu said he could work with Trump. Mexico isn’t likely to start a war over trade, or the wall. Trump says North Korea is China’s problem, which is literally the safest thing you could say. And China’s leaders are adults who know Trump says offensive things now and then. China will pursue its own interests, and none of those interests involve going to war over some words. Likewise, other leaders are adults too. They won’t change their foreign policy over some insults.
5. Trump might start a war: Trump owns buildings and property around the world. As a general rule, people who own a lot of real estate don’t start wars because their own assets are at risk. But Clinton is “sponsored” – via the Clinton Foundation and speaking fees – by defense companies that profit from war. Likewise, Clinton is sponsored by foreign countries whose interests don’t align with American interests. Clinton supported war in Iraq and Libya, and she threatens Russia, just as the money trail suggests she would. Trump talks mostly about having a strong military to avoid war. He gains nothing by war.
6. Alcohol: Normally alcohol would not be a risk factor in picking a president because usually both candidates are social drinkers. But Trump has never had an alcoholic beverage while Clinton tells us she enjoys social drinking. Having a few social drinks is not a problem unless you plan to drive a car…or make a nuclear launch decision. If we don’t trust a social drinker to operate a motor vehicle, can we trust a social drinker to manage a nuclear arsenal?
If you have ever drunk-texted, or received a text from someone who has, you already know how much “social drinking” can influence decisions.
7. Group Violence versus Crazy Individuals: Have you noticed that when you see election-related violence from a group, it is always Clinton supporters? That happened at Trump’s San Jose rally, and it happened with the homeless woman protecting Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame. When Trump supporters do something violent they are usually acting alone, and crazy. When Clinton supporters get violent it comes in the form of mobs who are NOT crazy. That’s the dangerous kind of violence because they are literally Stronger Together.
8. Pacing and Leading: When normal politicians change their minds we label it flip-flopping or – more kindly – “evolving” in their thinking. When a Master Persuader does it, you are seeing pacing and leading, which is a major tool of persuasion. Pacing involves matching people – in this case emotionally – and later using that bond to lead them. We see Trump doing this often.
a. Trump paced his base by saying he would deport 11 million undocumented immigrants. Once he had his base on his side emotionally, he led to them to his current policy of deporting only the people who committed crimes while here. Have you heard any Trump supporters complain about it lately?
b. Trump paced his base by saying he would ban all Muslim immigration to stop terrorist infiltration. Once he had them on his side emotionally, he led them first to a ban on specific problem countries, and then again to “extreme vetting,” which is a lot like Clinton’s plan. Trump supporters followed, and you don’t hear them complaining.
c. Early in the primaries Trump paced the racists in the Republican party by not disavowing them as clearly and as loudly as even the racists thought he would. Since then he has led Republicans to think that some form of a “New Deal” for African-Americans might be worth a look.
d. At the Republican National Convention, Trump used his emotional connection to his supporters to declare he was the strongest voice to protect the LGBTQ community. Republicans stood and cheered.
Readers of this blog might recall that months ago I predicted that Trump would soften his immigration proposals. That’s because I saw him from the start as a Master Persuader, not a crazy person, and not a common flip-flopper.
In my opinion, Trump might be the safest president we have ever had. He can lead the dark parts of his base toward the light (as Nixon went to China) and he has no incentive for war. Claims about his “temperament” are mostly about his penchant for insults, and that isn’t a mortal danger to anyone.
And there you have your formula for unhypnotizing a Clinton supporter who is mostly worried about Trump being dangerous.

 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#27
#27
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

The Seer said:
My money is on Trump. Anyone who wonders where the hidden Trump suporters have not been looking at the homeless woman sitting on Trump's broken star get beaten up. Or they did not see other people getting up by DNC's paid thugs that get from $50 to demonstrate to $1500 if they provoke a fight at Trump rallies. Scott had to put up a Clinton sign in his yard after getting death threats.

So, if you do not want your car keyed, you do not put Trump items. Thugs in Wisc. beat up old man thinking he was leaving Trump rally.


He was wearing a badger hat. Police said he was in the wrong for "provoking" people. This is the main reason I left Wisc. I still know people there who say Trump's a lock. My books never had a good line on SC,but I thik Trump takes it.

Which Party Will Win General Election Wisconsin Electoral College Vote?
[78042] REPUBLICAN PARTY +630 (DEMOCRATIC PARTY vrs REPUBLICAN PARTY) [TABLE="width: 677"]

[TD="class: selectCell, align: left"]158.73[/TD]
[TD="class: selectCell, align: left"]1000.00[/TD]


[/TABLE]





Unhypnotizing a Clinton Supporter

Posted November 4th, 2016 @ 1:08pm in #Trump #Clinton
Today I teach you how to unhypnotize a Clinton supporter.
Keep in mind that the strongest form of persuasion is fear. Clinton’s team of persuaders has convinced her followers that Trump is dangerous. If you remove that part of her spell, Trump wins. Here’s how.
1. Trump’s Tough Talk Inspires violence: Ask Clinton supporters if they have seen the Project Veritas video of Clinton operatives talking about paying people to incite violence at Trump rallies. The people on the video have been fired, and we haven’t seen violence at Trump rallies since.
2. Temperament: Ask Clinton supporters if they have seen the video of Clinton ranting “Why aren’t I already fifty points ahead?” She looks either inebriated or deranged. Mention that the people who know Trump personally have reported that he is both smart and sane in person. Even his enemies who know him personally don’t claim he has a temperament problem. If he did, is there any chance we wouldn’t have heard about it by now?
3. Trump might insult foreign leaders into a war: Trump and Putin seem to get along fine. Netanyahu said he could work with Trump. Mexico isn’t likely to start a war over trade, or the wall. Trump says North Korea is China’s problem, which is literally the safest thing you could say. And China’s leaders are adults who know Trump says offensive things now and then. China will pursue its own interests, and none of those interests involve going to war over some words. Likewise, other leaders are adults too. They won’t change their foreign policy over some insults.
5. Trump might start a war: Trump owns buildings and property around the world. As a general rule, people who own a lot of real estate don’t start wars because their own assets are at risk. But Clinton is “sponsored” – via the Clinton Foundation and speaking fees – by defense companies that profit from war. Likewise, Clinton is sponsored by foreign countries whose interests don’t align with American interests. Clinton supported war in Iraq and Libya, and she threatens Russia, just as the money trail suggests she would. Trump talks mostly about having a strong military to avoid war. He gains nothing by war.
6. Alcohol: Normally alcohol would not be a risk factor in picking a president because usually both candidates are social drinkers. But Trump has never had an alcoholic beverage while Clinton tells us she enjoys social drinking. Having a few social drinks is not a problem unless you plan to drive a car…or make a nuclear launch decision. If we don’t trust a social drinker to operate a motor vehicle, can we trust a social drinker to manage a nuclear arsenal?
If you have ever drunk-texted, or received a text from someone who has, you already know how much “social drinking” can influence decisions.
7. Group Violence versus Crazy Individuals: Have you noticed that when you see election-related violence from a group, it is always Clinton supporters? That happened at Trump’s San Jose rally, and it happened with the homeless woman protecting Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame. When Trump supporters do something violent they are usually acting alone, and crazy. When Clinton supporters get violent it comes in the form of mobs who are NOT crazy. That’s the dangerous kind of violence because they are literally Stronger Together.
8. Pacing and Leading: When normal politicians change their minds we label it flip-flopping or – more kindly – “evolving” in their thinking. When a Master Persuader does it, you are seeing pacing and leading, which is a major tool of persuasion. Pacing involves matching people – in this case emotionally – and later using that bond to lead them. We see Trump doing this often.
a. Trump paced his base by saying he would deport 11 million undocumented immigrants. Once he had his base on his side emotionally, he led to them to his current policy of deporting only the people who committed crimes while here. Have you heard any Trump supporters complain about it lately?
b. Trump paced his base by saying he would ban all Muslim immigration to stop terrorist infiltration. Once he had them on his side emotionally, he led them first to a ban on specific problem countries, and then again to “extreme vetting,” which is a lot like Clinton’s plan. Trump supporters followed, and you don’t hear them complaining.
c. Early in the primaries Trump paced the racists in the Republican party by not disavowing them as clearly and as loudly as even the racists thought he would. Since then he has led Republicans to think that some form of a “New Deal” for African-Americans might be worth a look.
d. At the Republican National Convention, Trump used his emotional connection to his supporters to declare he was the strongest voice to protect the LGBTQ community. Republicans stood and cheered.
Readers of this blog might recall that months ago I predicted that Trump would soften his immigration proposals. That’s because I saw him from the start as a Master Persuader, not a crazy person, and not a common flip-flopper.
In my opinion, Trump might be the safest president we have ever had. He can lead the dark parts of his base toward the light (as Nixon went to China) and he has no incentive for war. Claims about his “temperament” are mostly about his penchant for insults, and that isn’t a mortal danger to anyone.
And there you have your formula for unhypnotizing a Clinton supporter who is mostly worried about Trump being dangerous.

Click to expand...
Very well stated, simply amazing how detached from reality most clinton supporters are. They really believe the crap they see on CNN.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#28
#28
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Hillary's suckout chance is Florida and early voting. No doubt in my mind Trump wins comfortably (on election day). But JFC, some estimates are that 40% of the votes will already be cast. I know Pennsylvania has no early voting. Going to search for the complete list. Trump is going to have to win Florida (by a lot) on Tuesday to beat the early voting spread.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#29
#29
Early voting battlegrounds

Early voting battlegrounds

Arizona - 26 days
Colorado - 7 days
Florida - 10 days
Iowa - as soon as ballots available?
Nevada - yes but varies each county
New Mexico - 28 days
North Carolina - 16 days
Ohio - 35 days
Virginia - up to 45 days (fu McAuliffe)
Wisconsin - weeks before (varies)

That's a lot of fucking electoral votes. Here are the states with no early voting.

Pennsylvania
New Hampshire
Michigan

Trump is going to sweep those three. Let's assume Trump loses every bold battleground and everything else in form, Trump is at 256. 7 early voting states to pick up 13. Not going to be a problem.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#30
#30
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

You mark this down Chapstick. This is Trump's Big Ten firewall:

Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State. These four give Trump a new path to 270. Old path was Ohio, Florida and then bite the pillow and hope it is enough for 270. Adding Michigan and Penn State makes Florida the kill shot instead of the must shot. If Florida goes down, it is still the same as the old path of Ohio and Florida. Would still have a chance if he runs the rest of the table.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#31
#31
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

So Trump needs 13 more to take it to the housepicks and 14 to take it. Could be another Big East state. Could be another Big Ten state. If no and neither then what I posted before. 7 early voting states to pick up 13, 14...
 
El Chapo

El Chapo

Banned
#32
#32
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

mr merlin said:
I'll take that as a no. In 3 days we'll know one way or another, I expect when trump does 6 or 8% better than expected, you and the media will wail about a last min shift, that is delusion imo.

I think it will be just like Brexit, lots of women and blacks dont want to admit they're voting trump for obvious reasons.
Click to expand...
Not a chance of any sort of "hidden Trump vote" being anywhere near 6-8%.

If it exists at all, it will be insignificant and not move the needle.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#33
#33
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

El Chapo said:
Not a chance of any sort of "hidden Trump vote" being anywhere near 6-8%.

If it exists at all, it will be insignificant and not move the needle.
Click to expand...
david akelrod(clinton hack) was on cnn talking about the hidden clinton vote. :LMAO
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#34
#34
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Dell Dude said:
Hillary's suckout chance is Florida and early voting. No doubt in my mind Trump wins comfortably (on election day). But JFC, some estimates are that 40% of the votes will already be cast. I know Pennsylvania has no early voting. Going to search for the complete list. Trump is going to have to win Florida (by a lot) on Tuesday to beat the early voting spread.
Click to expand...
There is no early voting spread, it's all nonsense, NO votes are being counted yet, and the fact is that democrats always have an early voting advantage in FL, that margin is LESS this year than in the past, not to mention that many people are not registered as either party. They are feeding people bullshit and hoping they swallow it.
 
The Seer

The Seer

EOG Dedicated
#36
#36
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

Clinton is “sponsored” – via the Clinton Foundation and speaking fees – by defense companies that profit from war. Likewise, Clinton is sponsored by foreign countries whose interests don’t align with American interests. Clinton supported war in Iraq and Libya, and she threatens Russia, just as the money trail suggests she would.


The 285 Ferengi RULES OF ACQUISITION Written by Grand Nagus Gint
[TABLE="width: 600"]

#34

"War is good for business."


[/TABLE]


Trump talks mostly about having a strong military to avoid war. He gains nothing by war.


[TABLE="width: 600"]

#35

"Peace is good for business."


[/TABLE]


It's easy to get the rule numbers confused, but not these two candidates.
 
B

bomzee

EOG Dedicated
#37
#37
Dell Dude said:
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?

You mark this down Chapstick. This is Trump's Big Ten firewall:

Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State. These four give Trump a new path to 270. Old path was Ohio, Florida and then bite the pillow and hope it is enough for 270. Adding Michigan and Penn State makes Florida the kill shot instead of the must shot. If Florida goes down, it is still the same as the old path of Ohio and Florida. Would still have a chance if he runs the rest of the table.
Click to expand...
A Very Nice blast from the past Dell Dude
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#39
#39
El Chapo said:
Re: 2016 US Presidential Election - Who will win North Carolina?



Railbird, like many of the Alt-Right whack jobs who contaminate EOG's political threads (with their ignorance of the Electoral process), doesn't have a clue how politics really works.

And anybody, no matter how clueless of a dumbass that they are, that would take
places like Infowars/Drudge/Breitbart/Etc. seriously--is beyond clueless and their opinions are worthless.

To recap:

Infowars/Drudge/Breitbart = WORTHLESS OPINIONS.

El Chapo (EOG's TRUE Political Expert) Has Spoken. :btj:
Click to expand...
Another of my favorite threads. Love that this ignoramus got the boot.

Gives new meaning to the word worthless.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top