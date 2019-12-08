2019 Bowl season

As a UW alum I'm concerned that since Peterson has arrived they don't seem very well prepared for the bowl games. I think that ties into the coach's philosophy that they are just another game and that he has always wanted to be a very deep team so its a time to practice with the kids and see who's going to step up next. May not be as big a factor this year because they are already so young, but its definitely a low key philosophy that will be no different here. He will be the last guy who wants the program to go win one for him, its always about the entire team.I'm also concerned that two key players (Bryant and Adams) will be sitting out. Boise doesn't have that sure fire draft talent to have guys sit out and they don't get into trouble around these games so lower chance of suspensions. Also they really love to play the Pac12 so all the motivation edges lie with them. The timing is concerning as well, I don't think the UW faithful will travel as well for a pre-Xmas game as they would for a game after it. I really don't see good reasons to lay the points here, the best efforts of the team may have already come in the early season trip to BYU and then of course beating WSU yet again.