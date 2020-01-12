2020 Football Handicapping Contests in Las Vegas . . . and Elsewhere?

2
The Westgate SuperBook will begin registration for the SuperContest (Classic), SuperContest Gold, and SuperContest Reboot Monday morning, Jan. 13. In the linked article below, Dave Tuley covers the changes in the SuperBook contest offerings for 2020. He also discusses the Circa Million and Golden Nugget contests a bit. So it looks like the Golden Nugget contest is coming back, too, which is good.

https://www.vsin.com/westgate-opens-2020-supercontest-registrations-on-monday/

As the subject line suggests, I wonder when and where we'll start seeing football handicapping contests spring up in the many other jurisdictions where sports betting now is legal.
 
2
In the article, Dave summarizes the principal SuperContest changes as follows:

*SuperContest entries increased from two to three per person. Gold remains one per person.

*Quarterly prizes (Weeks 1-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13-17) have been added in SuperContest Classic with increases to $100,000 for the best record each quarter, $25,000 for second, $10,000 for third. (Note: the tiebreaker for first place remains the best record in the last three weeks of the contest.)

*Weekly submission deadline for all contests moved from 11 a.m. PT Saturday to 11 p.m. PT Saturday. Mobile submissions on the Westgate app, which were allowed for the first time this past season, also moved back from 11 p.m. PT Friday to 6 p.m. PT Saturday. All five weekly picks due at time of kickoff if earlier game is used (mostly Thursday games, or late-season Saturday games).
 
John Kelly
Staff member
Thanks for sharing, Squarepants.
 
