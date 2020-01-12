2020 Football Handicapping Contests in Las Vegas . . . and Elsewhere?

The Westgate SuperBook will begin registration for the SuperContest (Classic), SuperContest Gold, and SuperContest Reboot Monday morning, Jan. 13. In the linked article below, Dave Tuley covers the changes in the SuperBook contest offerings for 2020. He also discusses the Circa Million and Golden Nugget contests a bit. So it looks like the Golden Nugget contest is coming back, too, which is good.
https://www.vsin.com/westgate-opens-2020-supercontest-registrations-on-monday/
As the subject line suggests, I wonder when and where we'll start seeing football handicapping contests spring up in the many other jurisdictions where sports betting now is legal.
