Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
2020 NFC Championship game
Thread starter
MrTop
Start date
Today at 6:55 PM
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Today at 6:55 PM
#1
Today at 6:55 PM
#1
49ers -7 -05 GB
49ERS -6.5 SEA
FD
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Today at 7:02 PM
#2
Today at 7:02 PM
#2
they took it down
FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Today at 7:20 PM
#3
Today at 7:20 PM
#3
Don't want to get exposed if a QB goes down. At least we have a base to somewhat go by.
WeinketoWarrick
EOG Master
Today at 7:57 PM
#4
Today at 7:57 PM
#4
Lay it
jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Today at 8:40 PM
#5
Today at 8:40 PM
#5
This is the Rodgers we knew and loved.
jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
36 minutes ago
#6
36 minutes ago
#6
"Yellow weasel"
jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
11 minutes ago
#7
11 minutes ago
#7
SAN FRANCISCO 3.5 (46) Green Bay
V
Valuist
EOG Dedicated
9 minutes ago
#8
9 minutes ago
#8
Blown block by Marshawn Lynch on the 2 pt conversion likely costs Seattle the cover.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
Top