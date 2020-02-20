2020 WNBA Futures Odds ( Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook ) (Feb 16 Opening Odds in parenthesis)



Las Vegas Aces 3/1 (3/1)

Connecticut Sun 4/1 (3/1)

Los Angeles Sparks 9/2 (9/2)

Phoenix Mercury 6/1 (6/1)

Seattle Storm 13/2 (6/1)

Washington Mystics 13/2 (7/1)

Chicago Sky 20/1 (20/1)

Minnesota Lynx 40/1 (40/1)

Indiana Fever 50/1 (40/1)

New York Liberty 60/1 (50/1)

Dallas Wings 100/1 (100/1)

Atlanta Dream 100/1 (100/1)



> All Bets are action despite shortened season.

>> If the WNBA Championship is not played, all bets are refunded.