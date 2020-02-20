KevinStott11
EOG Addicted
2020 WNBA Futures Odds (Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook) (Feb 16 Opening Odds in parenthesis)
Las Vegas Aces 3/1 (3/1)
Connecticut Sun 4/1 (3/1)
Los Angeles Sparks 9/2 (9/2)
Phoenix Mercury 6/1 (6/1)
Seattle Storm 13/2 (6/1)
Washington Mystics 13/2 (7/1)
Chicago Sky 20/1 (20/1)
Minnesota Lynx 40/1 (40/1)
Indiana Fever 50/1 (40/1)
New York Liberty 60/1 (50/1)
Dallas Wings 100/1 (100/1)
Atlanta Dream 100/1 (100/1)
> All Bets are action despite shortened season.
>> If the WNBA Championship is not played, all bets are refunded.
Las Vegas Aces 3/1 (3/1)
Connecticut Sun 4/1 (3/1)
Los Angeles Sparks 9/2 (9/2)
Phoenix Mercury 6/1 (6/1)
Seattle Storm 13/2 (6/1)
Washington Mystics 13/2 (7/1)
Chicago Sky 20/1 (20/1)
Minnesota Lynx 40/1 (40/1)
Indiana Fever 50/1 (40/1)
New York Liberty 60/1 (50/1)
Dallas Wings 100/1 (100/1)
Atlanta Dream 100/1 (100/1)
> All Bets are action despite shortened season.
>> If the WNBA Championship is not played, all bets are refunded.