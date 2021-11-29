2021 MLB hot stove

V

Valuist

EOG Master
Sounds like the Mets signing of Scherzer is imminent. Gausman to Toronto last night. I think Syndergaard to Angels. I'm sure I've missed a few but I haven't heard many position players signing.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
A friend told me Seager got 12/325 from Texas.

Funny how I posted this thread then a flurry of activity.

Sounds like the Rangers also signed Jon Gray. Curious to see how he'll pitch in a normal environment. He was one guy who had done a good job pitching at Coors.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Murphy’s Best said:
Gray would have been a nice addition for the Angels. He needed to get out of Colorado…
Click to expand...
He pitched well in Colorado and has a good pitch repertoire for Coors Field. His numbers will improve slightly, but I don't see him being anything more than a #3 pitcher elsewhere.

The Rockies have such piss poor management. Their owner literally looks at baseball teams as normal businesses. He lost money due to the pandemic last year so that's his excuse why they are spending zilch this year and probably next. Not that it would matter much for their competitiveness, its just laughable this dumbass speaks on this. Its like telling a hotel manager if you want that fancy new reservation system, go out and make me more money this year and then I'll get it for you.
 
M

Murphy’s Best

EOG Addicted
I hear you Bill & think Gray would have been a nice number 3 or 4 pitcher for the Angels. They desperately need pitching help & he has plus stuff. Yea the Rockies are a mess & I don’t see them getting any better soon…
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Aaron Loup was a nice pick up for the Halos last week. He'll bounce
after a huge year, however, they needed a reliable lefty out of the pen.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
WildBill

WildBill

2
FairWarning said:
I saw this yesterday, still didn't think the Tigers could seal the deal.

Meanwhile the Cubs would like to announce the signing of a higher-end restaurant in their Wrigleyville corridor to expand on the fan experience. What would improve my experience is a top of the rotation starter.
Click to expand...
What would improve the fan experience for most opposing team fans of Chicago teams and increase gameday revenues is serving 3.2% beer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top