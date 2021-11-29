2021 MLB hot stove

Murphy’s Best said: Gray would have been a nice addition for the Angels. He needed to get out of Colorado… Click to expand...

He pitched well in Colorado and has a good pitch repertoire for Coors Field. His numbers will improve slightly, but I don't see him being anything more than a #3 pitcher elsewhere.The Rockies have such piss poor management. Their owner literally looks at baseball teams as normal businesses. He lost money due to the pandemic last year so that's his excuse why they are spending zilch this year and probably next. Not that it would matter much for their competitiveness, its just laughable this dumbass speaks on this. Its like telling a hotel manager if you want that fancy new reservation system, go out and make me more money this year and then I'll get it for you.