2021 MLB hot stove

He pitched well in Colorado and has a good pitch repertoire for Coors Field. His numbers will improve slightly, but I don't see him being anything more than a #3 pitcher elsewhere.Gray would have been a nice addition for the Angels. He needed to get out of Colorado…
Funny, this was the guy the fourms were saying the Rockies would get to replace Story. Story still out there and Yanks supposedly not interested, he might be back on a 1 year deal at Coors Field to try to rebuild his value.Didn't see this one: Javy Baez to Detroit:
I would have preferred them sign Correa, not a big Baez fan, but I think the Tigers will be good next yearDidn't see this one: Javy Baez to Detroit:
I saw this yesterday, still didn't think the Tigers could seal the deal.Didn't see this one: Javy Baez to Detroit:
What would improve the fan experience for most opposing team fans of Chicago teams and increase gameday revenues is serving 3.2% beer.I saw this yesterday, still didn't think the Tigers could seal the deal.
Meanwhile the Cubs would like to announce the signing of a higher-end restaurant in their Wrigleyville corridor to expand on the fan experience. What would improve my experience is a top of the rotation starter.