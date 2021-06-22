2021 MLB thread

I know there was another thread but it was getting really big, so I'm starting a new one.

How bad is Blake Snell? I have him rated as one of the lower pitchers in the NL. Worth checking out: this guy Ober on the Twins. Ober reminds me a little of Bieber. Not incredible velocity, but gets a lot of K's and his K/BB ratio all thru the minors was elite. With Buxton back, the Twins are a different team. Also think St Louis could be a good fade today. Skubal has some ability, and Oviedo is awful. And the Cardinals bullpen is beyond horrible. Detroit not going to be the "automatic W" they've been in recent seasons. Bullpen still isn't good, but the starting staff is looking improved.
 
Wow I missed that. Just saw; broken hand due to HBP. Buy sign off the Twins, although this pitcher may be worth riding until the public catches on.
 
FWIW
Thus far the Twins have been the number one "GO OVER THE TOTAL " team (42-26-3) in MLB with Cincinnati and the Angels 2 and 3.
 
bomzee said:
FWIW
Thus far the Twins have been the number one "GO OVER THE TOTAL " team (42-26-3) in MLB with Cincinnati and the Angels 2 and 3.
From the data at covers, I show the Twins at 25 overs 10 unders and 2 pushes in the games from April 15-19 and May 7-June 18, when Buxton was out. That would make them 17 overs 16 unders and 1 push in games Buxton plays.
 
WildBill said:
Playing 3B and hitting second tonight. No pressure or anything kid, we're just on a 6 game losing streak.
i see... he cannot move taylor walls from his position... walls has 6 runs saved.. walls must be better at short. Problem is franco does not have power.. maybe another wade boggs at 3rd. Franco was a SS in the minors
 
MrTop said:
i see... he cannot move taylor walls from his position... walls has 6 runs saved.. walls must be better at short. Problem is franco does not have power.. maybe another wade boggs at 3rd. Franco was a SS in the minors
He's slugging .586 at AAA so he has some power. The kid is only 20. Many TRUE good hitters develop the HR power later on, rather than just being a swing from your heels type who could overwhelm bad opponents at low levels.
 
I guess I was wrong on Snell. Well, actually only partly wrong. He has been good at home, but he's horrible on the road. Just terrible command. Maybe its the unfamiliarity of the National League mounds. I do not consider yesterday's effort as a buy sign, at least when he's on the road. Clearly a giant home/road dichotemy.
 
MrTop said:
i see... he cannot move taylor walls from his position... walls has 6 runs saved.. walls must be better at short. Problem is franco does not have power.. maybe another wade boggs at 3rd. Franco was a SS in the minors
Didn't take Wander long to flash some power. Home run in his first MLB game.
 
Valuist said:
He's slugging .586 at AAA so he has some power. The kid is only 20. Many TRUE good hitters develop the HR power later on, rather than just being a swing from your heels type who could overwhelm bad opponents at low levels.
i think he will be like altuve or betts at the plate... franco 5-10 in height, small for most power hitters today . However there have been small power hitters like mays.. He won't be a monster threat hitting 35-40+ that is guerrorro or tatis. I was watching him last night. He has an eye much better that tatis. The bar really is not set too high to be tampa's best ever. His bat will take the sting out of losing glasnow
 
