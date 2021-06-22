2021 MLB thread

I know there was another thread but it was getting really big, so I'm starting a new one.



How bad is Blake Snell? I have him rated as one of the lower pitchers in the NL. Worth checking out: this guy Ober on the Twins. Ober reminds me a little of Bieber. Not incredible velocity, but gets a lot of K's and his K/BB ratio all thru the minors was elite. With Buxton back, the Twins are a different team. Also think St Louis could be a good fade today. Skubal has some ability, and Oviedo is awful. And the Cardinals bullpen is beyond horrible. Detroit not going to be the "automatic W" they've been in recent seasons. Bullpen still isn't good, but the starting staff is looking improved.