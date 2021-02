Would be a shame not to allow some fans in. The 12.5k number works fine, normally there is 70k in there but maybe 25k are actually fans of the teams. They could give each team about 5k tickets to distribute to their fanbase and some students and then clear out the stadium and bring in the fans of the next two teams. Seems very likely this year is going to have a first time winner and a lot of teams that don't get so far have a shot to get to the Final 4 so would be best if they gave these other program's fans a chance to see their team play for a title.



I went to the Final 4 in Indy some years ago, also went to see the Pacers game that weekend. Both facilities are top notch, that might have been the nicest NBA arena I have been to.