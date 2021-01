Figured between 3.5 and 4.5. Hard to play the total without knowing the weather. The Packers are a different team than last year’s but then Niners ran the ball down Green Bay’s throat. I think Tampa has a much better shot at winning a ball control game than getting into a shootout in Green Bay. Think the Packers win and cover. Just seems like Aaron Rodgers’ turn this time. GB 28-20.