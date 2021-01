At least 11 U.S. cities are piloting UBI programs to give some of their residents direct cash payments, no strings attached. Giving people direct, recurring cash payments, no questions asked, is a simple idea — and an old one. Different formulations of a guaranteed income have been promoted by civil rights leaders, conservative thinkers, labor experts, Silicon Valley types, U.S. presidential candidates and even the Pope . Now, it’s U.S. cities that are putting the concept in action.